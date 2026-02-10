LATHAM EXPANDS TEXAS LITIGATION CAPABILITIES WITH PROMINENT LITIGATORS TAJ CLAYTON AND SCOTT THOMAS

Accomplished litigators will further strengthen Latham's Complex Commercial Litigation Practice in Texas and Nationally.

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Taj Clayton and Scott Thomas are joining the firm as partners in the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. Clayton and Thomas are highly regarded trial lawyers with deep track records representing leading companies and prominent individuals in high-stakes commercial disputes nationwide. Clayton will also serve as Chair of Latham's Litigation & Trial Department in Texas.

"Taj and Scott are exceptional additions to our firm, and their arrival enhances our distinguished Texas and global litigation capabilities," said Rich Trobman, Chair and Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins. "Their stature as among the market's foremost litigators, with experience in many landmark cases, will significantly expand our capabilities and fuel our growth strategy. Excellence and competitive drive are hallmarks of their practice, and we're delighted they're joining us in Texas."

Nick Dhesi, Managing Partner of Latham's Houston office, said: "Taj and Scott have sophisticated practices that intersect seamlessly with our strengths across not only litigation but also M&A, capital solutions, and private equity, further enabling us to quickly assemble and deliver the right team of legal advisors for our clients' most important and challenging legal and business matters. Bringing Taj and Scott on board reflects our connection and commitment to the vibrant Texas market and our laser focus on strategic growth that aligns with the market's changing and expanding needs."

Michele Johnson, Global Chair of Latham's Litigation & Trial Department, added: "Taj and Scott will bring deep litigation experience to our unmatched global practice that meaningfully expands our capacity to support clients locally. Texas is one of the country's most dynamic litigation markets, and their arrival adds to our powerhouse roster of litigators. Each has a stellar track record spanning numerous high-stakes cases, and they have rightfully earned outstanding reputations as among the most experienced litigators in Texas and nationally."

"We are thrilled to welcome Taj and Scott to our team. They bring tremendous local insight, established trial credentials, and a deep network of client relationships that will enhance our litigation presence in Texas and across the United States," said Steve Feldman, Global Chair of Latham's Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. "The addition of Taj and Scott cements Latham's position as one of the elite trial firms in the nation, and our world-class litigation group is stronger and busier than ever."

A nationally recognized litigator, Clayton represents Fortune 500 companies, major sports franchises, and private equity firms in high-stakes complex commercial disputes across the country. Highly regarded for his courtroom skills, his experience spans bet-the-company disputes, sensitive investigations, and multi-jurisdictional litigation. His practice frequently manages regulatory, transactional, and compliance issues, including defending mass tort claims, negligence and vicarious liability claims, prosecuting and defending multibillion-dollar contract and fraud disputes, class actions, shareholder counseling, climate-change and other complex tort litigation. He has secured dismissals, dispositive rulings, favorable settlements, and defense verdicts in federal and state courts nationwide.

Thomas is an accomplished trial lawyer whose practice spans commercial litigation, securities litigation, and white collar matters in federal and state courts, including Texas, New York, and California. He has a proven track record of handling complex, high-stakes disputes at the intersection of regulatory, commercial, and governance issues. He represents technology, energy, financial services, and sports and entertainment companies, as well as individuals in disputes involving fiduciary duty, fraud, shareholder claims, trade secrets, insurance coverage, breach of contract, and criminal investigations and trials. Thomas has secured multiple nationally recognized jury verdicts and judgments for both plaintiffs and defendants.

Clayton joins from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He received his JD from Harvard Law School and his BA from Harvard College and clerked for the Honorable Mark L. Wolf of the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Thomas joins from Winston & Strawn LLP. He received his JD from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, his MA in Taxation from Baylor University, and his BBA in accounting and finance from Texas Christian University. Thomas clerked for Chief Judge A. Joe Fish of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

About Latham & Watkins ( lw.com )

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

