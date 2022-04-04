LATHAM FURTHER ENHANCES ANTITRUST CAPABILITIES IN NEW YORK

Noted practitioner Katherine A. Rocco brings significant experience across the antitrust spectrum, including litigation, merger control, and corporate deal work.

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP¹ is pleased to announce that Katherine A. Rocco has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the global Antitrust & Competition Practice, and member of the Litigation & Trial Department. Rocco advises clients on all aspects of antitrust matters, including merger clearance, cartel investigations, litigation, and transactional work.

Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York, said, "We are delighted to welcome Kate into the vibrant, creative, and team-based atmosphere that sets our office and firm apart. In addition to being recognized for her achievements in antitrust litigation, merger control and transactional work, her engaging and entrepreneurial spirit ensures she'll integrate seamlessly into our New York office and hit the ground running."

"Kate's unique practice, which spans not only litigation but also merger control and corporate deal work, primarily for private equity clients, is a huge boon to our elite global antitrust practice as well as our world-class PE and M&A teams," added Amanda Reeves, Global Chair of the Antitrust & Competition Practice. "The regulatory sands are shifting fast and furiously, and bringing Kate aboard during this new era of antitrust enforcement will further enhance our ability to devise and execute solutions for our clients that are cutting-edge, strategic, and adaptable."

Rocco has a broad antitrust practice, with experience managing complex antitrust and competition matters through trial and appeal. She is noted for her strong capabilities managing large-scale domestic and cross-border investigations, as well as representing clients in complex merger litigation. Rocco also focuses on merger control matters, and has secured regulatory clearances for multi-billion dollar, cross-border transactions, particularly in the private equity sector.

"I was drawn to Latham for a number of reasons, including the elite antitrust practice, global footprint, entrepreneurial culture, and the firm's strength across practice groups, particularly private equity and M&A," said Rocco. "I'm excited to be part of a global team at the forefront of antitrust law and look forward to helping clients navigate this rapidly evolving enforcement environment while contributing to Latham's continued growth in New York and beyond."

Rocco received her JD magna cum laude from Fordham University School of Law and her BA magna cum laude from George Washington University. She joins Latham from Kirkland & Ellis LLP in New York office.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA ) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France , Hong Kong , Italy , Singapore , and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan . Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .

Media Contacts:

Amanda Reeves, Global Chair of the Antitrust & Competition Practice, +1.202.637.2183

Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, +1.212.906.1281

SOURCE Latham & Watkins