Latham's Market-Leading CFIUS Practice Adds Experienced Practitioner from the US Department of the Treasury

Catherine Hein brings a wealth of foreign investment and national security experience.

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Catherine Hein has joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office2 as counsel in the CFIUS & US National Security practice, within the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice. Hein most recently served as Acting Principal Deputy Assistant General Counsel of Enforcement and Intelligence at the US Department of the Treasury (Treasury). Prior to that, she served as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) Managing Counsel at Treasury. She brings significant experience with matters involving CFIUS and US national security regulatory regimes.

Catherine Hein

At Treasury, Hein led a team of more than 20 lawyers doing the legal review of cases before CFIUS. She advised administration and congressional stakeholders on the full spectrum of policy issues and legal authorities associated with foreign investment in US entities, including matters of international cooperation and infrastructure investment. Hein also worked on the development of regulatory regimes, including in connection with the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018 (FIRRMA) and a proposed policy on certain outbound investments. She previously worked at the US Trade Development Agency, US Agency for International Development (USAID), and at an international law firm where she advised on banking and finance transactions.

"We are delighted to welcome Catherine to Latham and our Washington, D.C. office. Our clients will benefit from her insights and experience with CFIUS while at the Treasury Department, as well as her work interagency on foreign investment policy. She adds substantial depth to our market-leading CFIUS & US National Security practice," said Daniel Lennon, Washington, D.C. Office Managing Partner.

"Catherine's deep experience with many CFIUS reviews and advising on foreign investment policy at Treasury will bring significant value to our team and our clients as they navigate the increasingly complex process of evaluating the national security risk of foreign investment in the United States and successfully clearing transactions through CFIUS. We are excited to welcome her to Latham," said Doug Greenburg, Global Chair of the firm's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice.

Les Carnegie, a Washington, D.C. partner who co-leads the firm's Economic Sanctions & Export Controls practice as well as the CFIUS & US National Security practice, said: "Catherine adds tremendous insight, skill, and subject matter mastery to our premier CFIUS and national security team. Her government leadership and work within CFIUS will bring immense value to our team and our clients. We're thrilled to have her join the team."

Catherine is another strong addition to the firm's CFIUS & US National Security practice Washington, D.C., following the arrivals of prominent CFIUS and international trade compliance lawyers Damara Chambers and Ruchi Gill in recent years.

"I have long admired Latham's outstanding CFIUS, export controls, and economic sanctions lawyers for their consistent excellence and deep understanding of the national security issues impacting trade and investment in the US," Hein said. "I look forward to joining this talented and collaborative team and to delivering exceptional results for clients."

Hein received her J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, where she was both a James Kent and Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, her M.A from the University of Chicago, and her B.A. from Barnard College, Columbia University.

