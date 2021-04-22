Lathrop GPM Expands Health Law Practice with Minnesota Hospital Association Vice President

MINNEAPOLIS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lathrop GPM is proud to announce that Ben Peltier has joined the firm as a counsel in its Minneapolis office. Peltier will join the firm's Health Law practice group and focus his practice on a wide range of transactional matters, including health law regulatory advising, contracting, governance, compliance and mergers and acquisitions for health care clients.

"We are excited to welcome Ben to the firm," said Jennifer Reedstrom Bishop, chair of the Health Law practice. "His deep experience as in-house counsel for Minnesota's hospital association and a major health care system and knowledge of Minnesota's health care industry makes him a great fit for our practice. His insight and experience not only in health care advising, but also healthcare policy, will provide great value to our clients as they continue to navigate a rapidly changing regulatory environment and fast paced industry changes due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Peltier served as vice president and general counsel for the Minnesota Hospital Association for 10 years. During his time there, he oversaw the organization's compliance activities and provided legal guidance to the board of directors, association members, and MHA staff. He also managed litigation and key negotiations on behalf of the association and routinely advocated on its behalf with government policymakers.

"I've known the impressive team of attorneys in Lathrop GPM's Health Law practice for many years," said Peltier. "They are national experts in health care regulation, compliance and transactions and a trusted partner for all kinds of health care organizations. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to provide effective solutions for clients in Minnesota and across the firm's national footprint."

About Lathrop GPM LLP

Lathrop GPM is a full-service, Am Law 200 law firm with offices in Boston, Boulder, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Jefferson City, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Overland Park, St. Cloud, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C. Our attorneys help businesses, organizations and individuals grow and succeed, anticipate trends, plan for challenges and bring their visions to life. For more information, visit www.lathropgpm.com.

Media Contacts:

Jasmine Trillos-Decarie, Chief Client Officer, Lathrop GPM

[email protected] | cell: 617.875.0364

SOURCE Lathrop GPM

Related Links

http://www.lathropgpm.com

