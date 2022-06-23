Latin America Automotive Market Outlook Report 2022: Opportunities in Local Production of EV Components, SUV Interest, & Electrified Vehicle Offers

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LATAM Automotive Growth Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to grow by 7.6%



With 4.4 million units sold, the LATAM passenger vehicle market grew by 11.7% in 2021. The Chilean market had the biggest growth in the region, selling 60.6% more units than in 2020, going from 258.8 million units to 415.6 million units in a year.

The Brazilian market, the biggest in the region, still has not reached pre-pandemic numbers. Chinese OEMs are slowly gaining their own space in the regional market.

Estimates show that Uruguay will be the strongest, with a projected growth of 22.9%, followed by Mexico with an estimated growth of 12.3% and Ecuador with 9.7%. Some trends analyzed in the study are the rise of Chinese OEMs in the LATAM market and EVs in the region.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current status of the Latin American light vehicles market, and what is its forecast for 2022?

How is the region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which are the key disruptive trends impacting the regional market?

Which are the growth opportunities to be capitalized on?

What is the status of EVs and Chinese OEMs in the LATAM market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Environment

LATAM Automotive Highlights, 2021

Pandemic-Related Challenges for the LATAM Automotive Industry

2021 Automotive, Actuals vs. Forecast

LATAM Automotive Sales in the Last Decade

Regional Snapshot

Automotive Quarterly Snapshot

Key Transformative Factors in LATAM, 2022

Top Automotive Predictions for LATAM, 2022

2. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Automotive/Connected Car Industry

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022

Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region

2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction

3. The Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on LATAM Automotive

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Segmentation

LATAM Automotive Sales in the Last Decade

Regional Snapshot

LATAM Automotive Sales by Country

LATAM Automotive Quarterly Snapshot (Impact of COVID-19)

LATAM Automotive Sales by Country

Penetration Rate by Segment

5. Regional Analysis

Argentina - Quarterly

- Quarterly Argentina - Sales Forecast

- Sales Forecast Argentina - 2022 Predictions

- 2022 Predictions Brazil - Quarterly

- Quarterly Brazil - Sales Forecast

- Sales Forecast Brazil - 2022 Predictions

- 2022 Predictions Chile - Quarterly

- Quarterly Chile - Sales Forecast

- Sales Forecast Chile - 2022 Predictions

- 2022 Predictions Colombia - Quarterly

- Quarterly Colombia - Sales Forecast

- Sales Forecast Colombia - 2022 Predictions

- 2022 Predictions Ecuador - Quarterly Sales Analysis

- Quarterly Sales Analysis Ecuador - Sales Forecast

- Sales Forecast Ecuador - 2022

- 2022 Mexico - Quarterly Sales Analysis

- Quarterly Sales Analysis Mexico - Sales Forecast

- Sales Forecast Mexico - 2022 Predictions

- 2022 Predictions Paraguay - Quarterly Sales Analysis

- Quarterly Sales Analysis Paraguay - Sales Forecast

- Sales Forecast Paraguay - 2022

- 2022 Peru - Quarterly

- Quarterly Peru - Sales

- Sales Peru - 2022 Predictions

- 2022 Predictions Puerto Sales Analysis

Puerto Forecast

Puerto Rico - 2022 Predictions

- 2022 Predictions Uruguay - Quarterly

- Quarterly Uruguay - Sales

- Sales Uruguay - 2022 Predictions

6. Trend Analysis

Key Transformative Factors in LATAM, 2022

Trend 1 - Chinese OEMs

Trend 2 - Regional Trade Agreements

Trend 3 - EVs

Trend 4 - ADAS Solutions

Trend 5 - Connectivity Services

Trend 6 - Diversification

Trend 7 - New Brands

7. New Regional Trade Treaties

USMCA Overview

Pacific Alliance Outlook

MERCOSUR Outlook

Case Study - MERCOSUR-EU Agreement

8. New Mobility Trends

Ride On-demand Services in Latin America

Car-sharing in Latin America

Shared Electric Scooters in Latin America

Bike-sharing in Latin America

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Local Production of EV Components

SUV Interest

Electrified Vehicle Offers

10. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v63efa

