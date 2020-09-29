Latin America Building Construction Industry Databook2020: 30+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 100 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Building Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015 - 2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 30+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 100 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Building construction industry in Latin America is expected to record a period of negative / low growth over the next 8 quarters, driven by economic downturn triggered due to Covid-19 outbreak.

While impact across building construction sectors varies, residential, commercial, and industrial segments are expected to be worst affected. Business and consumer sentiment is expected to be on a slow track to recover due to pandemic, resulting in prolonged distress building construction sectors. In residential sector, affordable housing is expected to stay least affected, supported by a mix of public and private spending. Mid-tier and luxury residential construction segments are expected to be severely impacted. Growth across commercial building construction in Latin America, especially office, retail, and entertainment is expected to record negative growth.



The building construction industry in Latin America is expected to record a CAGR of 12.6% to reach USD 352.7 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period.



This report provides data and trend analyses on Latin American building construction industry, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 650+ charts and 600+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across top 50 cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



In-depth Understanding of Building Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 30+ market segments and sub-segments of Latin America building construction industry.

building construction industry. Volume and Value Data: Get a detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for the historical as well as the forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across top 70 cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Latin America Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects



3 Latin America Construction Analysis by Key Countries



4 Latin America Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



5 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type



6 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point



7 Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



8 Latin America Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



9 Office Building Construction Outlook



10 Retail Building Construction Outlook



11 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Outlook



12 Restaurant Building Construction Outlook



13 Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook



14 Entertainment Building Construction Outlook



15 Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



16 Latin America Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



17 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors



18 Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



19 Latin America Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast



20 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors



21 Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ps2ce

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

