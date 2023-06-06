Latin America Cement Industry Report 2023: Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import Export, End Markets 2018-2027

The "Latin America Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 50+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import Export, End Markets - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The cement industry in Latin America is expected to grow by 3.3% on an annual basis to reach US$14,643.3 million in 2023. The cement output in the is expected to increase from US$14,168.9 million in 2022 to reach US$16,540.7 million by 2027.

The medium to long term growth story in region remains intact. The cement industry in is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.1% during 2023-2027.

This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the cement industry. With over 50+ KPIs, covering construction markets, distribution channel, end-user, and products in each country, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

Market Dynamics

  • A comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and cement opportunities in the various end-user industry a in the country
  • An in-depth analysis of distribution channel across products at country level in value terms.
  • Demand analysis of market by 4 key products. Portland Cement, Blended Cement, Specialty Cement, and Green Cement. This segment also includes in depth analysis of further sub-segments of cement product types.

  • Provide In-depth Understanding of Cement Market Dynamics: market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends, restraints and drivers across 30+ market segments.
  • In detail Segmentation of Cement Product Analysis: Market size and forecast by products, end-user, distribution channel, and construction markets.
  • Develop Market-Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the cement industry in Latin America region.
  • Comparable Data: Get detailed and comparable data for the cement market size.

A bundled offering, combining 6 reports - 1 regional and 5 country reports (174 tables and 274 charts)

  • Latin America Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook
  • Brazil Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook
  • Argentina Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook
  • Chile Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook
  • Colombia Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook
  • Venezuela Cement Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Databook

Report Scope

By Cement Markets, 2018-2027

  • Residential Buildings
  • Non-Residential Buildings
  • Infrastructure & Other Markets

By Cement End-user, 2018-2027

  • Ready-Mix Concrete Producers
  • Consumers
  • Concrete Product Manufacturers
  • Other End-users

By Distribution Channel, 2018-2027

  • Direct Channel
  • Indirect Channel

By Cement Product, 2018-2027

  • Portland cement
  • Blended Cement
    • Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement
    • Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement
    • Type IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement
    • Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement
  • Specialty Cement
    • Rapid Hardening Cement
    • High Alumina Cement
    • White Cement
    • Sulphate Resistant Cement
    • Others
  • Green Cement

