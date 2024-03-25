Latin America Construction Equipment Market Report 2024: Demand for Hydraulic Excavators and Backhoe Loaders are the Most Sold Construction Equipment with Demand Set to Continue to Grow

DUBLIN, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America construction equipment market sales in 2023 were 119,270 units and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% from 2023-2029, to reach 145,980 units by 2029.

Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, XCMG, Liebherr & Volvo Construction Equipment have a substantial market share in the Latin America construction equipment market. These manufacturers are market leaders in the market. LiuGong, Yanmar, CNH Industrials, and Manitou are niche players in the Latin America construction equipment industry. These manufacturers provide low product diversification and are concentrated more in the local market.

Earthmoving equipment accounted for the largest market share in the Latin America construction equipment market in 2023. Construction industry end-users accounted for Latin America's most significant share of construction equipment. The sales increased due to rising infrastructure investment & transport sector across the countries in Latin America.

Brazil is the largest market in Latin America construction equipment market. The country accounts for nearly 40% of overall construction equipment sales in the region in 2023. Brazil is the center of construction equipment manufacturing in the continent. All the major construction equipment OEMs have manufacturing centers in the Sao Paulo region of the country.

Hydraulic excavators and backhoe loaders are the region's two most sold construction equipment. The demand for this equipment will grow sharply in the Latin America construction equipment market in 2024.

Construction equipment manufacturers are introducing customized construction equipment according to the needs of the customers in the region. Liebherr introduced a harbor crane for port operations in the Latin American region.

The construction and mining market accounts for more than 70% of construction equipment utilization in the continent.

The demand for electric equipment is growing in the Latin America construction equipment market. Several companies are introducing electric equipment in the region. For instance, Link-Belt launched an X4S Series electric excavator. In a strategic move, XCMG established a new Central America region, which will help the company grow aggressively.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Water Management Projects Triggering Demand for Backhoe Loaders With Flexible Attachments

There is a rise in water management projects across the Latin American countries. CAF (Development Bank of Latin America) allocated USD 4 billion for financing water management projects and better water governance at a regional level till 2026. Further, ECLAC (Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean) launched the Regional Network and Observatory for Water Sustainability (ROSA) project for managing water resources in five countries: Colombia, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, and Panama in 2023, to enhance construction project completion, the country needs to optimize its resources and increase efficiency. Integrating BIM in construction machinery will help reduce construction costs and make construction sites safe.

The Surge in Infrastructure Investment Propelling the Latin America Construction Equipment Market

In 2023, various infrastructure development projects were announced by the governments in Latin America . There is a diverse range of infrastructure investments and opportunities across the region.

. There is a diverse range of infrastructure investments and opportunities across the region. There will be an 11% surge in investment in infrastructure projects in Brazil in 2023. According to the National Transport and Logistics Observatory of Infra South America, Brazil invested USD 1.4 billion in transport infrastructure projects in the first seven months of 2023.

in 2023. According to the National Transport and Logistics Observatory of Infra South America, invested in transport infrastructure projects in the first seven months of 2023. According to Brazil's government, 172 infrastructure investment projects are in progress, ranging from airports to power distribution, mining, and urban mobility, in 2023.

Rising Demand for Electric Forklifts in the Latin American Countries

Latin American countries are aiming to reduce their carbon footprint by 2040. Countries are planning to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels in the future.

The demand for electric equipment is rising in the Latin America construction equipment market. The major countries in Latin America , such as Brazil and Mexico , are investing in port development projects in 2022.

construction equipment market. The major countries in , such as and , are investing in port development projects in 2022. BYD has been operating in South American markets such as Brazil , Mexico , and Chile , offering green transportation solutions to support the region's transition to a low-carbon transportation sector.

Rise in Mining Activities Drives the Latin America Construction Equipment Market Growth

There is a surge in demand for commodities such as gold, copper, iron ore, and silver across the globe. Latin America's mining sector has had ample opportunity to grow recently. The region is one of the leading producers of iron ore, copper, and gold.

mining sector has had ample opportunity to grow recently. The region is one of the leading producers of iron ore, copper, and gold. Chile , Argentina , and Bolivia , which form the lithium triangle, contain the largest lithium reserves. Lithium mining has already been started, and new licenses are being issued.

, , and , which form the lithium triangle, contain the largest lithium reserves. Lithium mining has already been started, and new licenses are being issued. Brazil is one of the world's largest sources of reserves and metal, including aluminum, iron ore, and nickel, and the world's largest producer of gold. The demand for these metals is expected to rise due to their use in market and construction activities.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Inflation Rates Adversely Impact Corporate Investments & Construction Equipment Import

Latin American countries are facing the challenge of rising inflation rates. The Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed up energy prices. The disruption in the supply of raw materials such as steel, iron & rubber further worsened the condition. Moreover, Brazil's annual inflation reached a six-year high of over 10% in 2022. The inflation rates surpassed the government targets, leading to a decrease in domestic consumption. Further, other Latin American countries such as Argentina, Colombia & others have witnessed a similar surge in inflation.

Mining Project Hampered by Environmental Protest

Environmental protests often lead to social conflicts, halting industrial projects, including mining, & construction projects in the country. The growth of Argentina's mining market is hampered due to several environmental protests, stopping some of the major mining projects in the country. Further, some mining projects, such as the USD 3.3 billion open-pit molybdenum copper alloy extraction project and the USD 2.4 billion Mara (Minera Agua Rica- Alumbrera) copper mining project, were hampered due to protests in 2023. The inhabitants of Andalgala detected a more significant presence of iron, aluminum, and fluoride in their drinking water due to cooper mining projects in Argentina in 2023.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Liebherr

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

JCB

SANY

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Other Prominent Vendors

Kobelco

LiuGong

John Deere

Yanmar

CNH Industrial

Toyota Material Handling

Bobcat

Wacker Neuson

Tadano

SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Shantui Construction Machinery

BOMAG GmbH

AMMANN

Sunward

HANGCHA

Romanelli

AIMIX Group

Distributor Profiles

Gruas San Blas

Tecmaco Integral S.A.

Bramaq

Centro Vial

Cowdin

Repas

ZMG Argentina

IGARRETA MAQUINAS

Noroeste Maquinas Equipamentos LTDA

FW Maquinas

Mason Equipamentos

Engepecas

Extra Group

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Latin America construction equipment market?

construction equipment market? What is the growth rate of the Latin America construction equipment market?

construction equipment market? Who are the key players in the Latin America construction equipment market?

construction equipment market? What are the trends in the Latin America construction equipment industry?

construction equipment industry? Which are the primary distributor companies in the Latin America construction equipment market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pufhvh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets