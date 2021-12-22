Latin America Construction Equipment Market Size by Volume to Reach 137,748 Units by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latin America construction equipment market by volume is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.75% during the period 2021−2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The Latin America construction equipment market is likely to reach USD 5.06 billion by 2027.

construction equipment market is likely to reach by 2027. In 2020, most construction activities were halted due to reduced funds, inflated prices of raw material caused due to supply chain disruption. This resulted in delay in project completion and decline in construction output of the region.

The drop in global oil prices adversely impacted the oil dependent countries such as Venezuela , Ecuador , Colombia , and Guyana . Other Latin American countries such as Brazil , Mexico and Argentina were facing challenges of political instability and poor monetary policies leading to economic downturn in the region.

, , , and . Other Latin American countries such as , and were facing challenges of political instability and poor monetary policies leading to economic downturn in the region. Latin American economy is expected to grow by 4.8% in 2021. However, the recovery is slow in major economies of the region such as Brazil , Mexico , and Argentina . High inflation rates, devaluation of currency and low vaccinations drives are some of the major challenges impacting the recovery of the region.

, , and . High inflation rates, devaluation of currency and low vaccinations drives are some of the major challenges impacting the recovery of the region. Governments increased investments in the development of public infrastructure such as roads, airports, ports, and energy sectors are expected to offer strong growth opportunities for the construction equipment market in the region.

The upsurge in commodities prices in the global market is likely to benefit the Latin American mining industry. The demand for iron ores, copper and gold is likely to grow in the future due to their extensive use in construction and industrial sectors. This result in surge in mining projects in Mexico , Colombia , and other Latin American countries.

, , and other Latin American countries. Caterpillar Brazil , Komatsu, Liebherr, Hyundai construction equipment Americas, Volvo Construction equipment, JCB International do Brasil Representacao Commercial Ltda, XCMG, SANY Group, John Deere Americas, Ammann Brazil, Sunward, Yanmar America and Shatui Brazil are major vendors of construction equipment in the region.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by moving equipment, application, and countries

Competitive Landscape – 14 key vendors and 5 other vendors

Latin America Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

The Latin America earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness robust growth through 2027 owing to the growth in transportation sectors with increased government investments toward highway, metro, and airports construction projects.

earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness robust growth through 2027 owing to the growth in transportation sectors with increased government investments toward highway, metro, and airports construction projects. Backhoe loaders have prominent share in earth moving segment in the Latin America . Small-scale construction and redevelopment projects in the region expect increase the demand for backhoe loaders during the forecast period.

. Small-scale construction and redevelopment projects in the region expect increase the demand for backhoe loaders during the forecast period. With the increase in construction activities, the demand for road rollers increases. Several road and highways redevelopment projects such as development of Interserrana highways, connecting Matehuala - Saltillo roadways with Cuidad Victoria-Monterrey roadways are planned in Mexico . Similar transport infrastructure projects are in the pipeline in other Lain American countries in 2022.

Latin America Construction Equipment Market by Moving Equipment

Earth Moving Equipment

Excavator



Backhoe Loader



Motor Grader



Other Earth Moving Equipment

Road Construction Equipment

Asphalt Paver



Road Roller

Material Handling Equipment

Crane



Forklift and Telescopic Handler



Arial Platforms (articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc)

Latin America Construction Equipment Market by Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Latin America Construction Equipment Market by Countries

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Columbia

Other Latin America Countries

Latin America Construction Equipment Market – Dynamics

With the presence of several global players, the need for product differentiation has led to technology upgrading such as automatic haulage systems (AHS), telematics, etc. The integration of IOT with construction equipment enables detection of unplanned maintenance and repairs is gaining popularity in the market. In terms of end-users, the construction industry expects to generate the highest demand for construction equipment and is likely to further dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, The FDI inflow in Latin America is expected to rise due to the growth in mining, renewable energy, and construction activities. The increase in metal prices such as gold, copper, and iron ores will attract investments in the mining projects in the region. Volvo Construction Equipment has planned to introduce electrified construction equipment in the market. The company has started the manufacturing of two electric models for the Europe market and planned to expand it to other prominent market in 2021, thereby gaining traction in the market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Government Investments for Power Generation via Renewable Energy Projects

Increase in Stainless Steel Production

Upgrade of Mobile Crane Attachments

Introduction of Innovative Technology

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Liebherr

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

JCB

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd

SANY

John Deere

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Shantui Construction Machinery

Bomag

Ammann

Sunward

Yanmar

