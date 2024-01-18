Latin America Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis 2023-2027, by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Jan, 2024, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America construction market report provides an executive-level overview of the current state of the construction sector in the region, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027. Published annually, the report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, project pipeline, and evolution of demand by sector and country across regional markets.

The growing inclination to develop a detailed infrastructure network supporting the regional economic activities is likely to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The Latin America construction market size was evaluated at $542.6 billion in 2023. The construction market in the Latin America region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2023-2027.

The market intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

  • Latin America construction market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of opportunities from the sector and regional segments.
  • The report provides an overview of the outlook for the Latin America construction industry to 2027.
  • Analysis of the construction output values (Real) in major countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay.
  • Insight into the sectoral movement covering commercial construction, energy and utilities construction, industrial construction, infrastructure construction, institutional construction, and residential construction.
  • Dedicated section covering key industry participants by country including top consultants and contractors.

Key Report Benefits

  • Evaluate regional trends in construction development from insight into output values and project pipelines. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.
  • Identify the drivers in the Latin America construction market and consider growth in developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.
  • The report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the Latin America construction market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 01 Executive Summary

CHAPTER 02 Construction Outlook
2.1 All Construction
2.2 Commercial Construction
2.3 Energy and Utilities Construction
2.4 Industrial Construction
2.5 Infrastructure Construction
2.6 Institutional Construction
2.7 Residential Construction

CHAPTER 03 Construction Outlook - Country Level
3.1 Argentina
3.2 Bolivia
3.3 Brazil
3.4 Chile
3.5 Colombia
3.6 Dominican Republic
3.7 Ecuador
3.8 Mexico
3.9 Panama
3.10 Peru
3.11 Uruguay

CHAPTER 04 Latin America Construction Regional Trends
4.1 Latin America Construction Market Data
4.1.1 Argentina Construction Market Data
4.1.2 Bolivia Construction Market Data
4.1.3 Brazil Construction Market Data
4.1.4 Chile Construction Market Data
4.1.5 Colombia Construction Market Data
4.1.6 Dominican Republic Construction Market Data
4.1.7 Ecuador Construction Market Data
4.1.8 Mexico Construction Market Data
4.1.9 Panama Republic Construction Market Data
4.1.10 Peru Construction Market Data
4.1.11 Uruguay Construction Market Data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojiq5k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

As the Global Internet of Behavior Market Evolves, it Holds Significant Potential for Transforming Various Industries By Harnessing the Power of Data-Driven Behavioral Insights

As the Global Internet of Behavior Market Evolves, it Holds Significant Potential for Transforming Various Industries By Harnessing the Power of Data-Driven Behavioral Insights

The "Global Internet of Behavior Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for internet of behavior is...
Bio-PET Global Market Outlook Report 2023-2028, with Comparative Assessment of Conventional PET vs. Bio-PET

Bio-PET Global Market Outlook Report 2023-2028, with Comparative Assessment of Conventional PET vs. Bio-PET

The "Global Bio-PET Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for bio-PET is forecast to grow from $182.1 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.