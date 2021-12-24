Latin America Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021 with Focus on Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card market in Latin America is expected to record steady growth due to changing customer preference towards gift cards and increased adoption in self-use segment. Increased use of gift cards for self-gifting, supported by discounts offered by retailers is supporting market growth. The growing popularity of gift cards is offering lucrative opportunities for gift card issuers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed consumer purchasing behavior pushing consumers to rely on e-commerce. Shoppers prefer shopping online due to the convenience, speed, benefits, and savings it offers. Consequently, digital gift cards are expected to gain market share over the forecast period mainly due to growth in e-commerce and rise in internet penetration in the region.

E-commerce market in Latin America has been recording growth in the recent years and is further expected to grow in the coming quarters. Brazilian e-commerce sales increased significantly in 2020, as consumers shifted to online shopping due to the pandemic. In Mexico, e-commerce is estimated to account for over 25% of total retail sales in 2020. Online retailers are capitalizing on the growing e-commerce trend to offer digital gift cards in order to attract new customers and improve brand awareness.

Moreover, rising demand for online streaming services is likely to create demand for entertainment based gift cards as customers spend more time on indoor entertainment activities. Due to the pandemic as customers are confined to their homes, Netflix saw a rise in subscriber base and began to offer gift cards to attract customers.

Mexico and Brazil have observed entry of international players in the gift card market. For instance, in November 2020, InComm Payments acquired Todo Cartoes, a closed-loop gift card processor in Brazil, to improve its presence in the country. The deal will allow InComm to process and distribute closed-loop gift cards to retailers in Brazil. Consolidation in the gift card market is expected to continue in the coming quarters as players look to strengthen their market position and compete effectively. Also, Tango Card, a digital rewards and incentives provider in the US, offers e-gift cards of various brands including Domino's, Burger King, Cinepolis, Best Buy, Starbucks, Uber , and others, in Mexico.

Corporate gift cards are also likely to see growth as employees look for flexible and discounted gifting options. Companies are offering rewards and incentives via gift cards especially during holiday season. Giftly.com and mexico.net.nz are some of the popular third-party gift card providers in Mexico.

This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry.

Though growth of gift card industry has been impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments which will gain market share. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics. Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards remains strong.

This offering is a bundled offering, combining 5 country reports (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico).

Country reports included in this bundled offering provide a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. With over 200 KPIs at regional and country level, these reports provide comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Scope

This bundled offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity at country level

Total Spend on Gifts

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Cencosud SA

Carrefour SA

Coto CICSA

MercadoLibre Inc

Importadora y Exportadora de la Patagonia SA

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Garbarino SA

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Natura Cosmeticos SA

Lojas Americanas SA

Adeo Groupe

Magazine Luiza SA

Falabella SACI

SMU SA

Feria Chilena del Libro SA

PriceSmart Inc

Inditex, Industria de Diseno Textil SA

Confecciones Leonisa SA

Organizacion Soriana SAB de CV

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Sa de CV

Controladora Comercial Mexicana SAB de CV

Farmacias Similares SA de CV

Corporativo Fragua Sa de CV

Home Depot Inc, The

