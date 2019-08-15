Latin America Mobile Wallet and Payment Markets 2019: Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P Transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile payment industry in Latin America is expected to record a CAGR of 16.4% to reach US$ 302,676.7 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2018-2025.



This is a bundled offering, combining 4 countries. This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Latin America. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) per country across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Latin America.



In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Latin America .

. Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Latin America .

Key Topics Covered:



This is a bundled offering, comprising of 4 detailed reports:



Country Report 1 - Brazil Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities

Country Report 2 - Colombia Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities

Country Report 3 - Mexico Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities

Country Report 4 - Argentina Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities



