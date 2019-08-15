Latin America Mobile Wallet and Payment Markets 2019: Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P Transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk

News provided by

Research and Markets

Aug 15, 2019, 08:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile payment industry in Latin America is expected to record a CAGR of 16.4% to reach US$ 302,676.7 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2018-2025.

This is a bundled offering, combining 4 countries. This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Latin America. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) per country across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Latin America.

Reason to Buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Latin America.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.
  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Latin America.

Key Topics Covered:

This is a bundled offering, comprising of 4 detailed reports:

Country Report 1 - Brazil Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities
Country Report 2 - Colombia Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities
Country Report 3 - Mexico Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities
Country Report 4 - Argentina Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities

1 About this Report

2 Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

3 Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

4 Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel

5 Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

6 Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

7 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

8 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

9 Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

10 Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

11 Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

12 Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

13 Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

14 Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

15 Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

16 Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

17 Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

18 Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

19 Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

20 Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

21 Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

22 Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

23 Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

24 Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

25 Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

26 Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

27 Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

28 International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

29 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

30 Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories

31 Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

32 Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

33 Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

34 Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

35 P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories

36 Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tn1irg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

Latin America Mobile Wallet and Payment Markets 2019: Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P Transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk

News provided by

Research and Markets

Aug 15, 2019, 08:15 ET