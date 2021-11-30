Latin America Used Car Market Report 2021: Global Microchip Shortages and the Closure of Regional Automotive Factories Provoked the Increase of Used Car Sales and Prices

Nov 30, 2021, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin American Used Car Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Latin America is going through challenging times with isolation measures and economic difficulties due to COVID-19.
The global microchip shortages and the closure of regional automotive factories impacted new car sales, and stimulated the rise of their prices. It also provoked the increase of used car sales and prices in the region. In 2020, 18.5 million used cars were sold, and almost half of them (9.1 million) were between business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumers (B2C) operations.
Each country has its own particularities, depending on factors, such as domestic economy, market informality, and used car sales legislation. The used car market in Latin America comprises mainly physical stores (dealerships and resellers) and private sellers.
However, the rise of online transactional models disrupted this scenario. These digital companies are responsible for purchasing and selling cars, and do not operate as an intermediary, as eMarketplaces do.
This trend has stimulated other automotive companies to develop digital transactional solutions. This research will provide a comprehensive outlook on the used car market in Latin America, and meaningful insights for automotive participants to explore this unique and competitive market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Used Cars Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Used Car Market
- Used Car Market Scope of Analysis
- Used Car Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Used Car Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Used Car Market
- Growth Drivers for Used Car Market
- Growth Restraints for Used Car Market
- Forecast Assumptions, Used Car Market
- Used Car Market, Total Used Car Sales
- Used Car Sales Forecast by Segments, Used Car Market
- Used Car Sales Forecast by Segments Analysis, Used Car Market
- Used Car Sales Forecast by Country, Used Car Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Used Car Market
- Competitive Environment, Used Car Market
3. LATAM Used Car Market Overview
- Trends
- Legislation Effects on the Used Car Market
- Used Car Import Permit
- Macroeconomic Indicators
- Percent Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age
- ICE & Electrified Vehicles Market
- Used Car Sales vs. New Car Sales
- Used Car Distribution Structure
- Online Business Models in Used Car Sales
- Mapping Key CPO Programs, Dealerships, and Stores
- Mapping Key eCommerce Marketplace Platform Providers and Online Transactional Companies
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Stores
- Key Growth Metrics for Stores
- Used Car Sales Forecast, Stores
- Used Car Sales Forecast by Country, Stores
- Forecast Analysis, Stores
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Online Transactional Companies
- Key Growth Metrics for Online Transactional Companies
- Used Car Sales Forecast for Online Transactional Companies
- Used Car Sales Forecast by Country, Online Transactional Companies
- Forecast Analysis, Online Transactional Companies
6. Country Analysis, Argentina
- Argentina - Market Characteristics
- Argentina - Ratio of Used Vehicles to New Registered Vehicles
- Argentina - Used Car Sales by Model
- Argentina - Percent Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age
- Argentina - ICE & Electrified Vehicles Market
- Argentina - Key eCommerce Marketplace Platforms
- Argentina - Select OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicle Program and Used Car Activities
7. Brazil
- Brazil - Market Characteristics
- Brazil - Used Car Sales by Segment
- Brazil - Ratio of Used Vehicles to New Registered Vehicles
- Brazil - Percent Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age
- Brazil - Market Share Forecast by Top 10 OEMs
- Brazil - Used Car Sales by Model and by Segment
- Brazil - ICE & Electrified Vehicles Market
- Brazil - Key eCommerce Marketplace Platforms
- Brazil - Select OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicle Program and Used Car Activities
8. Chile
- Chile - Market Characteristics
- Chile - Used Car Sales by Segment
- Chile - Ratio of Used Vehicles to New Registered Vehicles
- Chile - Market Share Forecast by Top 10 OEMs
- Chile - Percent Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age
- Chile - ICE & Electrified Vehicles Market
- Chile - Key eCommerce Marketplace Platforms
- Chile - Select OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicle Program and Used Car Activities
9. Colombia
- Colombia - Market Characteristics
- Colombia - Used Car Sales by Segment
- Colombia - Ratio of Used Vehicles to New Registered Vehicles
- Colombia - Market Share Forecast by Top 10 OEM
- Colombia - Used Car Sales by Model
- Colombia - Percent Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age
- Colombia - ICE & Electrified Vehicles Market
- Colombia - Key eCommerce Marketplace Platforms
- Colombia - Select OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicle Program and Used Car Activities
10. Mexico
- Mexico - Market Characteristics
- Mexico - Vehicle Parc vs. Used Vehicle Sales
- Mexico - Ratio of Used Vehicles Import to New Registered Vehicles
- Mexico - New vs. Used Vehicles Financing
- Mexico - Used Vehicles Financing vs. Used Vehicles Import
- Mexico - Market Share Forecast by Top 10 OEMs
- Mexico - Percent Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age
- Mexico - ICE & Electrified Vehicles Market
- Mexico - Key eCommerce Marketplace Platforms
- Mexico - Select OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicle Program and Used Car Activities
11. Peru
- Peru - Market Characteristics
- Peru - Ratio of Used Cars to New Registered Cars
- Peru - Percent Share of Online Offer of Vehicle by Age
- Peru - ICE & Electrified Vehicles Market
- Peru - Key eCommerce Marketplace Platforms
- Peru - Select OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicle Program and Used Car Activities
12. Competitor Landscape Mapping & Analysis - Key eCommerce Platforms
- Key eCommerce Platforms - Kavak
- Key eCommerce Platforms - OLX Autos
- Key eCommerce Platforms - Mercado Libre
- Key eCommerce Platforms - Webmotors
13. Key Used Car Dealers
- Key Used Car Dealers - Car One
- Key Used Car Dealers - Autotag
- Key Used Car Dealers - Carclick
- Key Used Car Dealers - Autoniza
- Key Used Car Dealers - Mi Auto
14. Key OEM CPO Programs
- Key OEM CPO Program - Premium Selection (BMW)
- Key OEM CPO Program - Renault Selection
- Key OEM CPO Program - Auto Confianza (GM)
- Key OEM CPO Program - Toyota Usados
- Key OEM CPO Program - Nissan Intelligent Choice (NIC)
15. Growth Opportunity Universe, Used Car Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Online Transactional Business Model for the Used Car Market, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Delivery's Logistic Development for Used Car Market, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital and Contactless Sales Process for Used Car Market, 2021
16. Next Steps
