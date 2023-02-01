Latin American Economic Report 2022: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends - Shifting Socio-economic Trends, Policy Thrust and Long Term Investment Plans to Drive Digitalization, Green Energy, and Infrastructure

Feb 01, 2023, 12:50 ET
The "Growth Opportunities in Latin American Economies, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Latin America macroeconomic thought leadership provides a growth snapshot of regional economies through the identification of growth conditions, policy highlights, and economic risks.
Decision makers and investors can also leverage insights into the evolution of megatrends under Latin America's macroeconomic conditions, while also assessing the industry growth prospects across the regional countries.
After two consecutive years of economic contraction in 2019 and 2020, Latin America achieved a ~7% real GDP growth in 2021. Some of the larger Latin American nations are emerging market growth leaders across the globe, and the region is known for its commodity exports, robust trade, and cost-effective labor.
Amidst shifting socio-economic trends post-pandemic, rising debt sustainability concerns, and unique political scenarios, understanding the direction of regional growth is crucial. Factors unique to the health and growth potential of Latin American economies need to be taken into consideration to understand why and how they will become a harbinger of economic growth in the medium and the long term.
A key feature of this piece is the focus on megatrends for 6 countries under study, which will help businesses, decision-makers, and policymakers leverage long-term trends for driving profitable and sustainable investments. The research also discusses existing policy structures and megatrends across key Latin American industries and the economic impact of these on long-term industry growth.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
What is the regional growth outlook?
What are Latin America's competitive advantages and what are its weaknesses?
Which policy measures are driving industry growth?
What are the expected industry megatrends?
What is the growth outlook for Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico?
What are the current mega trends within these six economies?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Latin American Economy
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Latin America's Economic Environment
Latin America's Economic Environment: An Overview
Key Economic Metrics, Latin America
Growth Drivers: Latin America
Growth Restraints: Latin America
3 Latin America's Economic Outlook
Latin America's GDP Growth Outlook
Latin America's Competitive Advantages
Latin America's Weaknesses
Latin American Heat Map: Socioeconomic Indicators
4 Industry Analysis
Automotive Industry: Brazil and Mexico
Automotive Industry: Latin American Mega Trends
Green Energy: Colombia and Costa Rica
The Green Energy Industry: Latin American Mega Trends
Knowledge Economy: Chile and Costa Rica
Knowledge Economy: Latin American Mega Trends
Mining Industry: Chile and Brazil
Mining Industry: Latin American Mega Trends
5 Argentina Macroeconomic Outlook
Argentina: Debt Defaults and Economic Highlights (1991-2021)
Argentina: Economic Outlook
Argentina: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends
6 Brazil Macroeconomic Outlook
Brazil: Economic Outlook
Brazil: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends
7 Chile Macroeconomic Outlook
Chile: Economic Outlook
Chile: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends
8 Colombia Macroeconomic Outlook
Colombia: Economic Outlook
Colombia: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends
9 Costa Rica Macroeconomic Outlook
Costa Rica: Economic Outlook
Costa Rica: 2030 Mega Trends
10 Mexico Macroeconomic Outlook
Mexico: Economic Outlook
Mexico: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends
11 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Carbon Neutrality Targets and Energy Price Volatility to Accelerate Clean Energy Transition
Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Internet Penetration and Developing the Digital Infrastructure to Boost the Digital Economy
Growth Opportunity 3: Long Term Infrastructure Investments to Benefit Multi-Sector Growth
