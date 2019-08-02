Latin American Generator Set Market, 2025: Rapid Population & Urbanization Growth, Increase in Electricity Demand, Unreliable Power Grid, Moderate Economic Recovery, Increase in Construction Spending

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Latin American Generator Set Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the Latin American Genset Market. This market research report on generator sets includes market sizing, industry challenges, market drivers, market restraints, revenue forecasts, market share by competitor, output power, application, fuel type, end-user.

Sound growth in Latin America shows that generators remain an excellent means of power generation, despite an emphasis being placed on alternate forms of energy.

Among the three main countries analyzed in this report, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, Mexico is expected to experience the highest growth rates driven by increasing investment in infrastructure and new opportunities for the industrial and oil & gas segments.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Latin American Gensets Market along with competitive intelligence for the base year 2018.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the Latin America Generator Sets Market by country (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America) The base year for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2025.

This study captures the following information on Latin American Gensets Market :

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2018-2025)

Market Trends

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Industry Challenges

Competitive Factors

Distribution Channels

Market Data

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Based on the mode of operation, electric power generators can be classified into:

Prime Power- Prime power gensets are designed to operate continuously for extended periods of time at a variable load.

Standby Power- Supplies emergency power during the duration of normal power interruption. Standby power is run only when there is an outage to the utility grid or there is a disruption in the main source of power.

Peak-Load- The period in which electrical power is provided at a significantly higher than average supply level. Peak Shaving is the process of reducing the amount of energy purchased during peak hours when the charges are highest

Key Topics Covered:



I. Research Scope

II. Methodology

III. Market Definitions and Segmentation

IV. Executive Summary

V. Market Drivers

a) Rapid Population and Urbanization Growth

b) Increase in Electricity Demand

c) Unreliable Power Grid

d) Moderate Economic Recovery

e) Increase in Construction Spending

VI. Market Restraints

a) Improving Power Infrastructure

b) Explosive Growth of Renewable Energy

c) Unfavorable Macroeconomic Environment

d) Argentinean Recession

VII. Industry Challenges

VIII. Competitive Factors

IX. Distribution Channels

X. Market Trends

XI. Latin American Market Data

a) Market Overview

b) Revenues Forecast

c) Revenue Share by Segment

d) Market Share by Revenues

Companies Mentioned



Caterpillar Inc.

Cetec Sudamericana SA.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Holdings, Inc.

Grupo Palmero

Himoinsa Power Systems

IGSA

Kohler SDMO

Plantas Electricas Mexico SA de CV (PLANALEC)

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (MTU)

SA de CV

Stemac S/A

Volvo Penta

