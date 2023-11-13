Latin American Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market Report 2023-2027 with 2022 as the Base Year - Burgeoning Opportunities in Electrified Fleets, Partnerships for EV Charging, & Telematics

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Nov, 2023, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin American Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study conducts a comprehensive evaluation of the market's qualitative and quantitative aspects, focusing on passenger cars and light commercial vehicles across three key countries: Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. The study uses 2022 as the base year and forecasts market trends from 2023 to 2027. 

The study encompasses corporate operational leasing, corporate financial leasing, and the rental market segments.

The Latin American light vehicle leasing and rental market is currently in a growth phase. While leasing and rental companies in the region faced challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is now rebounding. It's important to note that the growth trajectory varies among countries, with each having its unique challenges to address.

These forecasts encompass various aspects, including total leasing and rental sales, company car sales categorized by funding methods (operational leasing, financial leasing, and outright purchase), powertrain, sales channel, brand class segmentation, and rental sales. All forecasts are further segmented by country.

Beyond offering a comprehensive outlook for the Latin American light vehicle leasing and rental market, this study provides valuable insights for automotive industry participants seeking to explore this competitive and growing space. It highlights growth opportunities and offers recommendations to help market participants capitalize on these prospects.

Growth Insights

  • Electrified Fleets
  • Partnerships for EV Charging Infrastructure Development
  • Connectivity in Fleet Telematics in Leasing and Rental Businesses

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Questions This Study Will Answer
  • Market Segmentation
  • Market Definitions
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast
  • Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast by Segment
  • Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast by Country
  • Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market Share
  • Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market Share by Segment
  • Company Car Sales Forecast
  • Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast
  • Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country: Argentina

  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market in Argentina
  • Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast
  • Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market Share
  • Company Car Sales Forecast
  • Powertrain Segmentation in the Leasing Market
  • Sales Channel Segmentation in the Leasing Market
  • Brand Class Segmentation in the Leasing Market
  • Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country: Brazil

  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market in Brazil
  • Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast
  • Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market Share
  • Company Car Sales Forecast
  • Powertrain Segmentation in the Leasing Market
  • Sales Channel Segmentation in the Leasing Market
  • Brand Class Segmentation in the Leasing Market
  • Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country: Mexico

  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market in Mexico
  • Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast
  • Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market Share
  • Company Car Sales Forecast
  • Powertrain Segmentation in the Leasing Market
  • Sales Channel Segmentation in the Leasing Market
  • Brand Class Segmentation in the Leasing Market
  • Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ty0rnl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

New Database Offers In-Depth Analysis of Germany's Data Center Facilities

New Database Offers In-Depth Analysis of Germany's Data Center Facilities

The "Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Excel-based product offers a...
Global Table Top Games Market Report 2023: A $37 Billion Market by 2028

Global Table Top Games Market Report 2023: A $37 Billion Market by 2028

The "Global Table Top Games Market: Trends and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global table top...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.