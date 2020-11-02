Latin American Passenger Vehicle Connectivity Features Market 2020-2025: Future Growth in Connected Vehicles/Services to be Led by Multimedia, Infotainment, Instrument Panel, and HMI Solutions

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connectivity Features Powering the Latin American Passenger Vehicles Market, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes the connectivity features and services in the Latin American passenger vehicles market, forecast until 2025. It includes an analysis of infotainment and multimedia systems, HMI technologies, and connected services.



All OEMs are planning to launch improved technologies and connected services at least in one country of LATAM by 2025. The study focuses on analyzing technologies and services that are and will be available in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru.



The world is in a massive transformation phase, where digital solutions are being introduced in most of the key markets. The automotive industry is part of this transformation, launching new products, technologies, services, and interfaces. Automakers are no longer hardware makers, but evolving into technology companies.



This new scenario is pushing OEMs to launch products and services much faster than they have been used to. Most of these solutions are in their initial stages of development, and each OEM can be observed following a different strategy for consolidation in this new market. All of these solutions are being closely monitored by competitors.



The research is structured into 5 key sections:

Key Transformative Trends Impacting the Future of Connectivity in LATAM: The section analyzes the key transformative trends that impact the future of connectivity; trends in multimedia and infotainment, HMI, and connected services/vehicles; and infotainment, connectivity, and HMI by OEM.

OEM Connectivity Features Strategy in LATAM: The section presents a comparative landscape of the OEMs to the smartphone interface technologies, multimedia screen sizes, instrument panel screen sizes, and the connected services/vehicle features.

Connected Car/Services Outlook and Forecast: The section deep-dives into individual OEM status and forecast the technologies until 2025.

Connected Services Case Study: The section analyzes the Chevrolet OnStar in Brazil .

. Growth Opportunity Analysis: The section presents the growth opportunities and strategic imperatives.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Top Level Fact Sheet

Infotainment, Connectivity, and HMI

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Segmentation

Research Scope and Methodology

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Industry Participants

Segmentation and Definitions

Transformative Trends Impacting Connectivity in LATAM

3. Transformative Trends Impacting Connectivity

Multimedia and Infotainment

Human-Machine Interface

Key Connectivity Solutions

Connected Services/Vehicles' Key Pillars

Infotainment, Connectivity, and HMI

4. OEM Connectivity Feature Strategy in LATAM

Smartphone Interfacing Technology Benchmark

Multimedia Screen Sizes by OEM

Instrument Panel Screen Size by OEM

Connected Services/Vehicles Snapshot in LATAM

5. Connected Car/Services Outlook and Forecast

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-Chevrolet

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-VW

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-Ford

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-Peugeot

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-Renault

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-Toyota

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-Honda

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-Hyundai

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-Mitsubishi

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-Fiat

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-Jeep

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-Kia

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-Nissan

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-Audi

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-BMW

OEM Feature Strategy in LATAM-Volvo

Connected Services/Vehicles' Key Pillars

Connected Services/Vehicles Forecast

6. Connected Services-Case Study

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives

7. Key Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxkc67



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

