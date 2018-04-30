Latin American Passenger Vehicle Market Outlook 2018: Digital Transformation, Industry 4.0, and Disruptive Mobility Services will Influence LATAM's Recovering Automotive Market

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Latin American Passenger Vehicle Market Outlook, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The LATAM Passenger Vehicle market is experiencing a number of transformative shifts that are driven by social, economic and technology disruptions impacting Latin America new and used car sales, and main economic activities, new regulations aiding for fleets renewal, new business models being adopted by OEMs, dealerships, entrepreneurs and Tier 1 providers as well as technology innovations that are reshaping the Mobility and Automotive industry. Despite current factors challenging the market, LATAM annual sales of over 5.8 million units by 2018 are expected.
The research covers Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, and Peru, and presents the key market trends, growth opportunities, transformational shifts and market metrics. Analysis by new business models, powertrains and Top Transformational Shifts are covered as well. The key market participants and detailed market outlooks in LATAM are discussed, and the key conclusions, recommendations, and predictions for the market by 2018 are presented.
Research Scope
The study covers the Latin American Passenger Vehicles market and its participants: OEMs, Tier 1 Providers, Aftermarket, Telematic and Online and Mobile App disruptors. The base year is 2017 and the study period 2016 to 2018. The Vehicle segments included are Cars, SUVs, Pick Ups and LCVs in selected LATAM countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. Competitive benchmarking analysis is done by fuel type, powertrain, OEMs, Online and Mobile App participants.
Research Highlights
The study highlights industry challenges and to transformational shifts and trends for the period, 2016-2018 and analyses the market from end-user and geographic perspectives. The research covers selected Latin American countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, and Peru.
The study also presents key market trends, growth opportunities, OEM strategies to compete with the rising Asian and luxury brands participants, the new business models being implemented, and macroeconomic implications for the market. It offers an analysis of current and future market trends affecting the region, including digitisation, new powertrain options, engine and chassis platformisation, and other strategies offered by OEMs, as well as market disruptors and companies to watch out for in future. Finally, the study provides conclusions, growth opportunities, and strategic recommendations.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key trends and factors determining the demand for Passenger Vehicles in Latin America?
- Which are the top transformational shifts impacting the Passenger Vehicles market in Latin America?
- What are the key developments in the connected car market to watch out for in 2016-2018 period? What are the companies to watch in 2018 and in the future?
- How will Digitization and mobile and Online apps reshape the future of Automotive Retail and Mobility services in Latin America?
- What is the growth potential of the market? How does the demand for Passenger Vehicles shape up until 2018?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- 2017 Key Highlights
- 2018 Key Disruptive Trends and Transformative Shifts
- Select Companies to Watch (C2W) in the LATAM Automotive Industry
- 2018 Top Predictions
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Vehicle Segmentation
3. Key Automotive Sales Trends
- Economic Outlook versus Automotive Sales Movement
- 2017 Top Markets by Sales Volumes
- 2017 Winners
- Light Vehicle Sales by Segment
- Light Vehicle Sales by Region
- Light Vehicle Sales by OEM
- Regional Spotlight-Argentina
- Regional Spotlight-Brazil
- Regional Spotlight-Chile
- Regional Spotlight-Colombia
- Regional Spotlight-Mexico
- Regional Spotlight-Peru
4. Top Trends and Transformational Shifts Impacting the Automotive Industry-2018
- Trend 1-Sheconomy
- Trend 2-Industry 4.0
- Trend 3-Vehicle Segments: SUVs are the Shining Stars
- Trend 3-SUVs are the Shining Stars: New Model Launches
- Trend 3-Vehicle Segments: Pickup Growth
- Trend 4-Online Retail
- Used Cars' APP Disruptor-App do Automvel or Tinder for Cars
- Trend 5-Vehicle Price Structure: Segment Price Positioning in Mexico
- Trend 5-Vehicle Price Structure: Segment Price Positioning in Brazil
- Trend 6-LATAM as a Production Hub
- Trend 7-Luxury Democratization: Vehicle Sales Forecast by OEM
- Trend 7-Luxury Urban Mobility Solutions
- Trend 8-Data Monetization: Key Consumers and Use Cases
- Trend 9-As-a-Service Model Evolution in Mobility
- Trend 9-OEMs Shift Focus to Car-as-a-Service (CaaS)
- Trend 10-Transitional Features are Market Differentiators
- Trend 11-Future of Automotive: Connected, Autonomous, Shared, & Electric (CASE)
5. 2018 Powertrain and eMobility Outlook
- 2017 Powertrain Heatmaps and Technology Trends to Watch
- Emission and Fuel Economy Targets and Laws
- Unit Vehicle Sales Forecast by Powertrain Mix by Country
- Unit Vehicle Sales Forecast by Transmission Mix by Country
- Engine Downsizing-Unit Vehicle Sales Forecast
- eMobility Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
- Evolving eMobility Regulations in LATAM
6. 2018 Connected Cars Outlook
- Connected Cars Forecast
- Connected Services Snapshot
- Connected Infotainment Snapshot
- Key Connected Car Market Trends at CES 2018
- Connected Cars can Potentially Influence Customer Loyalty
- Case Study-New VW Virtus
7. Used Cars Market-Impacting the Automotive Landscape
- Used Cars Market-2017 and Outlook for 2018
- Select OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicle Programs and Used Car Activities
- Used Car eRetailing Trends
- Top 5 Growth Opportunities
8. 2018 Mobility Outlook
- Transformation in the Mobility Industry Ecosystem-2017
- Traditional Mobility Infrastructure-BRT Systems & Bicycle Lanes
- Carsharing Vehicle Fleet and Member Forecasts
- Taxi and eHailing Market
9. 2018 Aftermarket Outlook
- Top Transformative Trends Impacting the Aftermarket
- Aftermarket VIO and Vehicle Age Forecast
- Total Automotive Aftermarket-Revenue Forecast by Country
- Total Automotive Aftermarket-Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country
- New Disruptive Models in the Automotive Aftermarket
- Digitization Impacts Aftermarket Services-Internet of Parts and Virtual Garages
- Emerging Competitive Strategies in Aftermarket eCommerce
- Automotive Aftermarket-Opportunity Areas
10. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity in LATAM
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
11. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions and 2018 Outlook
- Legal Disclaimer
12. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6qsh8d/latin_american?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latin-american-passenger-vehicle-market-outlook-2018-digital-transformation-industry-4-0--and-disruptive-mobility-services-will-influence-latams-recovering-automotive-market-300639227.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article