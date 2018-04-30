Latin American Passenger Vehicle Market Outlook 2018: Digital Transformation, Industry 4.0, and Disruptive Mobility Services will Influence LATAM's Recovering Automotive Market

The LATAM Passenger Vehicle market is experiencing a number of transformative shifts that are driven by social, economic and technology disruptions impacting Latin America new and used car sales, and main economic activities, new regulations aiding for fleets renewal, new business models being adopted by OEMs, dealerships, entrepreneurs and Tier 1 providers as well as technology innovations that are reshaping the Mobility and Automotive industry. Despite current factors challenging the market, LATAM annual sales of over 5.8 million units by 2018 are expected.

The research covers Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, and Peru, and presents the key market trends, growth opportunities, transformational shifts and market metrics. Analysis by new business models, powertrains and Top Transformational Shifts are covered as well. The key market participants and detailed market outlooks in LATAM are discussed, and the key conclusions, recommendations, and predictions for the market by 2018 are presented.

Research Scope



The study covers the Latin American Passenger Vehicles market and its participants: OEMs, Tier 1 Providers, Aftermarket, Telematic and Online and Mobile App disruptors. The base year is 2017 and the study period 2016 to 2018. The Vehicle segments included are Cars, SUVs, Pick Ups and LCVs in selected LATAM countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. Competitive benchmarking analysis is done by fuel type, powertrain, OEMs, Online and Mobile App participants.

Research Highlights



The study highlights industry challenges and to transformational shifts and trends for the period, 2016-2018 and analyses the market from end-user and geographic perspectives. The research covers selected Latin American countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, and Peru.

The study also presents key market trends, growth opportunities, OEM strategies to compete with the rising Asian and luxury brands participants, the new business models being implemented, and macroeconomic implications for the market. It offers an analysis of current and future market trends affecting the region, including digitisation, new powertrain options, engine and chassis platformisation, and other strategies offered by OEMs, as well as market disruptors and companies to watch out for in future. Finally, the study provides conclusions, growth opportunities, and strategic recommendations.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key trends and factors determining the demand for Passenger Vehicles in Latin America ?

? Which are the top transformational shifts impacting the Passenger Vehicles market in Latin America ?

? What are the key developments in the connected car market to watch out for in 2016-2018 period? What are the companies to watch in 2018 and in the future?

How will Digitization and mobile and Online apps reshape the future of Automotive Retail and Mobility services in Latin America ?

? What is the growth potential of the market? How does the demand for Passenger Vehicles shape up until 2018?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2017 Key Highlights

2018 Key Disruptive Trends and Transformative Shifts

Select Companies to Watch (C2W) in the LATAM Automotive Industry

2018 Top Predictions

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Vehicle Segmentation

3. Key Automotive Sales Trends

Economic Outlook versus Automotive Sales Movement

2017 Top Markets by Sales Volumes

2017 Winners

Light Vehicle Sales by Segment

Light Vehicle Sales by Region

Light Vehicle Sales by OEM

Regional Spotlight-Argentina

Regional Spotlight-Brazil

Regional Spotlight-Chile

Regional Spotlight-Colombia

Regional Spotlight-Mexico

Regional Spotlight-Peru

4. Top Trends and Transformational Shifts Impacting the Automotive Industry-2018

Trend 1-Sheconomy

Trend 2-Industry 4.0

Trend 3-Vehicle Segments: SUVs are the Shining Stars

Trend 3-SUVs are the Shining Stars: New Model Launches

Trend 3-Vehicle Segments: Pickup Growth

Trend 4-Online Retail

Used Cars' APP Disruptor-App do Automvel or Tinder for Cars

Trend 5-Vehicle Price Structure: Segment Price Positioning in Mexico

Trend 5-Vehicle Price Structure: Segment Price Positioning in Brazil

Trend 6-LATAM as a Production Hub

Trend 7-Luxury Democratization: Vehicle Sales Forecast by OEM

Trend 7-Luxury Urban Mobility Solutions

Trend 8-Data Monetization: Key Consumers and Use Cases

Trend 9-As-a-Service Model Evolution in Mobility

Trend 9-OEMs Shift Focus to Car-as-a-Service (CaaS)

Trend 10-Transitional Features are Market Differentiators

Trend 11-Future of Automotive: Connected, Autonomous, Shared, & Electric (CASE)

5. 2018 Powertrain and eMobility Outlook

2017 Powertrain Heatmaps and Technology Trends to Watch

Emission and Fuel Economy Targets and Laws

Unit Vehicle Sales Forecast by Powertrain Mix by Country

Unit Vehicle Sales Forecast by Transmission Mix by Country

Engine Downsizing-Unit Vehicle Sales Forecast

eMobility Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Evolving eMobility Regulations in LATAM

6. 2018 Connected Cars Outlook

Connected Cars Forecast

Connected Services Snapshot

Connected Infotainment Snapshot

Key Connected Car Market Trends at CES 2018

Connected Cars can Potentially Influence Customer Loyalty

Case Study-New VW Virtus

7. Used Cars Market-Impacting the Automotive Landscape

Used Cars Market-2017 and Outlook for 2018

Select OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Vehicle Programs and Used Car Activities

Used Car eRetailing Trends

Top 5 Growth Opportunities

8. 2018 Mobility Outlook

Transformation in the Mobility Industry Ecosystem-2017

Traditional Mobility Infrastructure-BRT Systems & Bicycle Lanes

Carsharing Vehicle Fleet and Member Forecasts

Taxi and eHailing Market

9. 2018 Aftermarket Outlook

Top Transformative Trends Impacting the Aftermarket

Aftermarket VIO and Vehicle Age Forecast

Total Automotive Aftermarket-Revenue Forecast by Country

Total Automotive Aftermarket-Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country

New Disruptive Models in the Automotive Aftermarket

Digitization Impacts Aftermarket Services-Internet of Parts and Virtual Garages

Emerging Competitive Strategies in Aftermarket eCommerce

Automotive Aftermarket-Opportunity Areas

10. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity in LATAM

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

11. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and 2018 Outlook

Legal Disclaimer

12. Appendix



