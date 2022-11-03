LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS REVEALS THE INAUGURAL LIST OF RESTAURANTS RANKED BETWEEN 51ST AND 100TH FOR 2022

The 51-100 list, presented in association with American Express, is revealed ahead of the annual awards ceremony for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants is celebrating a greater number of hospitality establishments than ever before with the announcement of the inaugural list of restaurants ranked between 51st and 100th – a staple of The World's 50 Best Restaurants that makes its debut in the region this year. The 51-100 list, presented in association with American Express, aims to shine a spotlight on the diverse culinary cultures of the region in the lead up to the unveiling of the prestigious list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, on 15 November in Mérida, Yucatán.

51-100: A Snapshot of the Inaugural List

The 51-100 list, presented in association with American Express, includes restaurants from 24 cities across the region

Buenos Aires leads the way with six restaurants on the list

leads the way with six restaurants on the list Bogotá, La Paz , Santiago and São Paulo follow with four restaurants each

, and São Paulo follow with four restaurants each Flor de Lis in Guatemala City tops the list at No.51

For the full 51-100 list, presented in association with American Express, please refer to the accompanying graphic or scroll to the bottom of this release.

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are thrilled to return to the region with our regular annual list and an in-person awards ceremony; however, it was imperative to continue evolving our presence in Latin America to deliver on our ambition to amplify as many restaurants and destinations as possible. The 51-100 list, presented in association with American Express, is the next step in this mission. We look forward to celebrating this wider range of establishments on 15 November in Mérida."

With broad representation across the region, the 51-100 list highlights 24 cities in Latin America. Buenos Aires cements its status as gastronomic port of call with six restaurants on the extended list – the highest number among all destinations. The restaurants include: Alo's (No.53), Anafe (No.55), Crizia (No.66), Anchoita (No.73), Niño Gordo (No.75), and Narda Comedor (No.87).

Bogotá, La Paz, Santiago, and São Paulo follow closely with four entries apiece. In Bogotá, Harry Sasson comes in at No.56, followed by Humo Negro (No.74), Prudencia (No.93), and Salvo Patria (No.96). La Paz is represented by Ancestral (No.63) – winner of the American Express One To Watch Award 2022 – Ali Pacha (No.67), Phayawi (No.84), and Popular Cocina Boliviana (No.85). The establishments for Santiago are Olam (No.68), Demencia (No.71), Ambrosía Bistro (No.72) and La Calma by Fredes (No.98), while São Paulo's entries include Kotori (No.65), Fame Osteria (No.83), Fasano (No.94) and Corrutela (No.95).

Two destinations new to the rankings top the list with Flor de Lis in Guatemala City at No.51 and Origem in Salvador de Bahia at No.52. Guatemala City appears on the list a second time with Mercado 24 at (No.81), while another new destination, Guayaquil, boasts two entries to the list with Casa Julian (No.78) and Mikka (No.97). Other new destinations include San José with Sikwa (No.86), San Salvador with El Xolo – Maíz Criollo (No.91), and Santa Cruz de la Sierra with Sach'a Huaska (No.90).

Santiago Fernández Vidal, CEO, American Express México, says: "American Express backs restaurateurs and chefs from all over the world, and we witness the intense and passionate daily work they do to create unique proposals and spectacular service for their customers. This list concentrates amazing global talent, and we are proud to be part of the recognition they deserve. I am certain that our Card Members will be looking forward to visiting these extraordinary places as much as I am."

Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 will see the first full gathering of the region's gastronomic community since 2019 at the awards ceremony for the 2022 edition on Tuesday, 15 November. Awards to be announced at the ceremony include the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award, the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award and a brand-new accolade: the Beronia Latin America's Best Sommelier Award.

Other elements of the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 events programme will include 50 Best's signature thought-leadership forum #50BestTalks. This year's #50BestTalks will tackle the theme of Cocina Consciente (Conscious Cooking), exploring how restaurants can focus on good working conditions; environmental, economic, and human sustainability; healthier food and ethical sourcing practices.

The Voting Process

The 50 Best organisation's role in promoting restaurants and showcasing culinary talent remains more important than ever, continuing to support the hospitality sector by inspiring diners to seek out exciting gastronomic experiences. 50 Best works with professional services consultancy Deloitte as its official independent adjudication partner to help protect the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2022.

The Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Academy is comprised of more than 300 regional voting members, each of whom is hand-picked for his or her expert opinion of the Latin American restaurant scene. The votes of this Academy make up the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list, an annual barometer of taste. The Academy is divided into five regions: Mexico, Central America, South America (North), South America (South), and Brazil. Each region has voters made up of journalists, food critics, chefs, restaurateurs and well-travelled gourmets. In 2022, each member submitted 10 votes on what they considered their best dining experiences of the previous 18 months – at least three of those votes must go to restaurants outside their own country (Academy members unable to travel internationally voted only for seven restaurants in their own country). To see more details on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants voting process, click here.

