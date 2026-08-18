LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS TO DEBUT IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, IN 2026

The most prestigious gastronomic event in the region will be held in Guadalajara for the first time, marking the fourth occasion the awards ceremony takes place in Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2026, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, is proud to announce that its highly anticipated awards ceremony will take place on December 1, 2026, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The event will be held in the "tapatío" heartland for the first time in its history, marking the fourth occasion that Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants takes place in Mexico, underscoring the country's continued importance within the region's dynamic culinary landscape.

Recognized as one of Mexico's most celebrated cultural capitals, Guadalajara provides the ideal setting for the 14th edition of the awards. Jalisco is closely tied to some of the country's most iconic traditions, including mariachi, charrería, and tequila. The city's culinary identity is equally distinctive, rooted in local gastronomic treasures such as birria, tortas ahogadas, tejuino, and jericalla, all complemented by a thriving contemporary restaurant scene. Its proximity to the agave landscape and the historic industrial facilities of Tequila, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, further reflects the region's rich gastronomic heritage.

This year's edition of the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony will bring together culinary icons and enthusiasts from across the continent, culminating in the reveal of the 2026 Restaurants list. The event underscores the unwavering commitment to celebrating the richness of talent, innovation, heritage, and the incredible variety that defines the Latin American restaurant scene.

Rikki Tidball, General Manager of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, comments: "We are excited to bring Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants to Guadalajara for the first time. The city's cultural heritage, hospitality, and culinary identity make it an inspiring setting to celebrate the extraordinary talent and diversity of Latin America's restaurant scene.

Paolo Passoni, Director of International Partnerships and Events at Sanpellegrino, states: "We are honored to continue our longstanding partnership with Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants as the awards come to Jalisco for the first time. Jalisco's gastronomic heritage and renowned hospitality offer the perfect setting to celebrate excellence and innovation."

Representing the host city, Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Secretary of Tourism of the State of Jalisco, affirms: "The arrival of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants to Guadalajara confirms what Jalisco's own chefs and producers have been building for years: a gastronomy with its own identity, capable of competing with and standing alongside the best on the continent. This announcement adds to the path we have already forged and positions us - looking ahead to the Year of Gastronomy 2027 - as one of the most complete culinary destinations in Latin America."

Ahead of the awards ceremony, 50 Best will announce three special accolades: The Champions of Change Award, celebrating those driving positive change and long-term progress in the gastronomy and hospitality sector; The Art of Hospitality Award, recognizing a restaurant that has delivered exceptional hospitality and a memorable, all-encompassing experience, and the One To Watch Award celebrating a restaurant with potential to join the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants ranking in the future.

The program will also include the acclaimed #50BestTalks on November 30, bringing together world's most prominent culinary minds to discuss key topics within the gastronomic community. In addition, a series of 50 Best Signature Sessions will also take place, featuring collaborative pop-up events where renowned chefs partner with local restaurants to create unique and exclusive culinary experiences for the public.

Over the past decade, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants has become a key force in recognizing and celebrating the region's rich culinary landscape, from its established figures to its emerging talent, as well as the great variety of its innovative creations, deeply rooted in Latin American heritage. Through its annual program, the organization actively promotes restaurants and elevates culinary talent, supporting the hospitality industry by encouraging diners to discover new gastronomic adventures and highlighting the unparalleled diversity that defines the regions cuisine.

To ensure the impartiality and credibility of the voting process and the resulting 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list, 50 Best relies on the professional services of consulting firm Deloitte as its official independent adjudicator. For more information on the voting process, please click here.

Media Contacts:

For general press inquiries, please contact the global lead agency:

[email protected]

Alejandra López, JeffreyGroup México

[email protected]

For press inquiries in Mexico, please contact:

Michel Solís, Burson México

[email protected]

To access the media center, visit:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

50 Best Social Media and Website:

Follow us on Instagram: @TheWorlds50Best

Follow us on X: @the50best

Like us on Facebook: @the50bestrestaurants

Subscribe to the YouTube channel: 50 Best

Visit the website: theworlds50best.com/restaurants/best-in-latin-america

About Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants

Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants was launched in 2013 to celebrate gastronomy across the region and provide diners worldwide with local information and culinary recommendations. The Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list is created by the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of 300 leaders in the restaurant industry across Latin America, each selected for their expert opinion on the region's restaurant scene. The Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list is published by William Reed, which also publishes The World's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2002; Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2013; Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2022; and North America's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2025.

About the Associated Host Destination: Jalisco, Mexico

Jalisco is where the spirit of Mexico was born, a destination where tradition, culture, gastronomy, and innovation come together to create unforgettable experiences. Home to iconic symbols of Mexican identity such as tequila, mariachi, and charrería, Jalisco offers an extraordinary diversity of destinations, from the vibrant city of Guadalajara and the world-renowned beaches of Puerto Vallarta, to 12 enchanting Pueblos Mágicos and the stunning Costalegre coastline. Welcoming millions of visitors each year, Jalisco continues to strengthen its position as one of Latin America's leading tourist destinations through authentic, sustainable, and world-class experiences. Learn more at: visitjalisco.mx

About the Main Partners: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna are the main partners of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants. S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the world's leading natural mineral water brands in fine dining. Together, they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure, and well-being.

Our Partners:

Secretaría de Turismo de Jalisco – Official Host Destination

S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna – Main Partner and Official Water; sponsor of The Best Restaurant in Latin America 2026

Estrella Damm – Official Beer; sponsor of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award

SevenRooms – Official Reservations Platform; sponsor of the SevenRooms Icon Award

DoorDash – Official Delivery Partner

República del Cacao – Official Chocolate; sponsor of the Latin America's Best Pastry Chef Award

Aspire Lifestyles – Official Concierge Partner; sponsor of the ceremonial scarves

Buchanan's 18 – Official Scotch Whisky; sponsor of the Art of Hospitality Award

Vik – Official Wine; sponsor of the Latin America's Best Sommelier Award

BlueFiná – Official Tuna

SOURCE Jalisco Tourism Board