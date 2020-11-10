Latin Country Artist Dianña releases anthem for our times "CALM DOWN KAREN"

"Calm Down Karen" is sprinkled with 'Karen-isms' like "Can I speak to a manger?" along with lyrical observations we can all relate to like "You're gonna lose your mind over really stupid stuff." It has a country flavor consistent with Dianña's position as the first true Latin Country artist.

KARENs whose bad behavior became TikTok-famous have their own song, "CALM DOWN KAREN" by Latin Country Artist Dianña

"Calm Down Karen" follows only a few weeks after Dianña's latest Latin Country song release "Rubberneck Cumbia", which is a Cumbia style adaptation of her song "Rubberneck". Cumbia is a popular up-tempo genre throughout Latin America, and that energy was captured beautifully in a live video of its recording at the famous Sonic Studios in Texas, which can be seen on Dianña's YouTube channel.

Said Dianña, "I had seen many 'Karen' videos on TikTok before I witnessed a 'Karen' myself at a COSTCO store. I knew then I had to write a funny song about it.".

