Latin Fever Hits Toronto Canada! TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival Celebrates 15 Years with the Biggest Dance Party Ever!

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Join the party as the TD Salsa in Toronto Festival announces an exciting performer lineup for its main event and Canada's favourite Latino-themed street dance party, the 15th annual FREE TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival on Saturday July 6th and Sunday July 7th!

Celebrate all things Latin with a jam-packed weekend of authentic Latin cuisine, 18 hours of FREE dance lessons on the street over 2 days, mucho music, colourful performances and entertainment for the entire family!

TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival returns with a stellar lineup of over 250 Canadian and international music/dance artists featuring new and returning crowd favourites. Performers include Toronto's own Cuban-quartet Guaracha Y Son, high-energy Latin-fusion band Waraibo and "the bad boys of Salsa" Salseros with Attitude. Local artists new to the lineup include Canada's first Brazilian Choro ensemble Tio Chorinho, singer Marta Elena, urban Latin group Santerias, Lengaïa Salsa Brava's orchestra and Los Anormales from Montreal.

Plus take in the vibrant festival parade which represents over a dozen countries including Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Cuba and many more.

Come prepared to dance at Toronto's hottest street party!

The TD Salsa in Toronto and TD Salsa on St Clair Street Festivals are produced by the Canadian Salsa Festivals Project, a federally incorporated Not-for-Profit organization.

TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival: July 6th & 7th

Go to SalsainToronto.com for a full calendar of Festival events.

About TD Salsa In Toronto Festival & TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival www.SalsaInToronto.com

Canada's #1 Latino-themed cultural celebration, the TD Salsa in Toronto Festival takes place throughout the month of July and features the TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival (Sat. July 6 & Sun. July 7) in addition to a series of citywide events that celebrate the Latino culture through music, dance, art and authentic cuisine. The festivities feature Latin dance and art exhibitions, concerts and salsa dance parties all capped off with the main event, the 15th annual TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival.

The annual FREE TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival takes over midtown Toronto transforming a stretch of St. Clair Avenue West (from Winona Dr. to Christie St.) into Canada's biggest salsa party featuring an international calibre of Latin music, non-stop dancing in the streets, Latin foods and fun for the entire family! What started as a local two-day event in 2005, has grown into a nationally recognized annual celebration that attracts hundreds of thousands of salsa lovers from near and far.

The TD Salsa in Toronto Festival and TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival are produced by the Canadian Salsa Festivals Project , a federally incorporated Not-for-Profit organization.

About Canadian Salsa Festivals Project www.canadiansalsafestivalsproject.org

The mandate of the Canadian Salsa Festivals Project ("CSFP") is to develop, produce, support, promote and present ethno-culturally relevant heritage-based works and experiences which elevate public appreciation, understanding and participation in Canada's rich multicultural traditions. This is a federally incorporated not-for-profit entity and the main organizer of the annual TD Salsa in Toronto Festival, Canada's largest celebration of Latin arts, music, and culture which features the TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival.

