LATINA CREATOR AND ENTREPRENEUR LAURA TERMINI WINS TWO TELLY AWARDS AND ANNOUNCES NEW SEASON OF "CHICANOL PODCAST"

DORAL, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed content creator, actress, and founder of the multiplatform brand Chicanol, Laura Termini, has been honored with two prestigious Telly Awards, solidifying her position as one of the most innovative and influential Latina voices in the U.S. media and advertising landscape.

Termini was recognized in two of the most competitive global categories:

Laura Termini Laura Termini

Best Podcast – Awarded for the excellence and cultural impact of Chicanol Podcast, a platform that empowers and connects with Latina audiences through authentic, unfiltered conversations around wellness, longevity, personal growth, and modern womanhood.

Best Creative Branded Storytelling Campaign – Recognizing her unique ability to seamlessly merge brand objectives with human-centered, culturally relevant narratives that resonate deeply with the U.S. Hispanic market.

"As an independent creator, receiving these two Telly Awards feels deeply meaningful. They represent years of building, creating, evolving, and believing in stories that connect people in a real way. Chicanol was born from authenticity, creativity, and the desire to create conversations that make women feel seen, heard, and empowered. This recognition inspires me to continue growing, creating with purpose, and proving that stories created from the heart can truly make an impact." said Laura Termini.

New Season & Strategic Sponsorship Opportunities

Leveraging this double international recognition, Termini officially announces the pre-production of a new season of Chicanol Podcast. The platform, now a recognized voice within the multicultural market, is opening strategic sponsorship opportunities for brands seeking to connect with Hispanic audiences through award-winning storytelling and high-impact content.

Partnering with Chicanol offers advertisers premium positioning alongside industry-recognized content, reaching a highly engaged audience of Latina women who are key decision-makers in their households.

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens, receiving thousands of entries annually from leading agencies, production companies, and creators worldwide.

https://www.chicanol.com/ https://www.lauratermini.com/

SOURCE Chicanol