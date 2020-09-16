LATINA Style Inc. Announces the 2020 LATINA Style 50 Report

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the U.S., announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2020. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas.

"Over the years the survey has also evolved to ensure more opportunities for Latinas are taken into consideration," says Robert Bard, CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. "With the mission to recognize the work corporate America is doing to advance Latinas, the survey not only reflects the opportunities provided to Latinas but it is also a reflection of the company's culture and overall focus on diversity and inclusion. It is our pleasure to announce that this year Bank of America has been selected as our Company of the Year."

"At Bank of America, we have a long-standing commitment to advance diverse representation across all levels of our company," says Bank of America CEO, Brian Moynihan. "This recognition from LATINA Style underscores our efforts to attract, retain and support the professional development and career growth of Latina talent."

LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies who support programs that encourage training, retention and promotion for Latinas within the company. Evaluations for the 2020 report is based on 2019 data.

The annual awards honoring the LS 50 companies will take place in February 2021 during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. For more information visit www.latinastyle.com

1. Bank of America 30. MetLife Inc. 2. Accenture 31. Northern Trust 3. New York Life 32. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport 4. Johnson & Johnson 33. Los Alamos National Laboratory 5. AT&T 34. Fannie Mae 6. JPMorgan Chase & Co. 35. McCormick & Company 7. Nationwide 36. State Street Corporation 8. Colgate- Palmolive 37. The Coca-Cola Company 9. CVS Health 38. Pacific Gas and Electric Company 10. Aflac 39. MGM Resorts International 11. Marriott International, Inc. 40. Consolidated Edison, Inc. 12. Wells Fargo & Company 41. Amazon 13. Raytheon Technologies 42. Cardinal Health 14. Intel 43. Merck 15. FCA US LLC 44. NEXCOM Enterprise 16. Comerica Bank 45. Army & Air Force Exchange Service 17. General Motors Company 46. American Airlines 18. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey 47. Office Depot 19. Hilton 48. Asurion 20. USAA 49. Rackspace Technology 21. Kaiser Permanente 50. Claro Enterprise Solutions 22. Ford Motor Company

23. Morgan Stanley

24. State Farm

25. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

26. 3M Company

27. PenFed Credit Union

28. JCPenney

About LATINA Style, Inc.

LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. For further information visit www.latinastyle.com.

