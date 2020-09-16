LATINA Style Inc. Announces the 2020 LATINA Style 50 Report

The 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the U.S., announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2020. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas.

"Over the years the survey has also evolved to ensure more opportunities for Latinas are taken into consideration," says Robert Bard, CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. "With the mission to recognize the work corporate America is doing to advance Latinas, the survey not only reflects the opportunities provided to Latinas but it is also a reflection of the company's culture and overall focus on diversity and inclusion. It is our pleasure to announce that this year Bank of America has been selected as our Company of the Year."

"At Bank of America, we have a long-standing commitment to advance diverse representation across all levels of our company," says Bank of America CEO, Brian Moynihan. "This recognition from LATINA Style underscores our efforts to attract, retain and support the professional development and career growth of Latina talent."

LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies who support programs that encourage training, retention and promotion for Latinas within the company. Evaluations for the 2020 report is based on 2019 data.

The annual awards honoring the LS 50 companies will take place in February 2021 during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. For more information visit www.latinastyle.com

2020 LATINA Style Top 50 Companies


1.      Bank of America  

30.  MetLife Inc.

2.      Accenture

31.  Northern Trust

3.      New York Life

32.  Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

4.      Johnson & Johnson

33.  Los Alamos National Laboratory

5.      AT&T

34.  Fannie Mae

6.      JPMorgan Chase & Co.

35.  McCormick & Company

7.      Nationwide

36.  State Street Corporation

8.      Colgate- Palmolive

37.  The Coca-Cola Company

9.      CVS Health

38.  Pacific Gas and Electric Company

10.  Aflac

39.  MGM Resorts International

11.  Marriott International, Inc.

40.  Consolidated Edison, Inc.

12.  Wells Fargo & Company

41.  Amazon

13.  Raytheon Technologies 

42.  Cardinal Health

14.  Intel

43.  Merck

15.  FCA US LLC

44.  NEXCOM Enterprise

16.  Comerica Bank

45.  Army & Air Force Exchange Service

17.  General Motors Company

46.  American Airlines

18.  Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

47.  Office Depot

19.  Hilton

48.  Asurion

20.  USAA

49.  Rackspace Technology

21.  Kaiser Permanente

50.  Claro Enterprise Solutions           

22.  Ford Motor Company


23.  Morgan Stanley


24.  State Farm


25.  Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

26.  3M Company


27.  PenFed Credit Union


28.  JCPenney

29.  Sodexo


About LATINA Style, Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. For further information visit www.latinastyle.com.

