LATINA Style Inc. Announces the 2020 LATINA Style 50 Report
The 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S.
Sep 16, 2020, 10:10 ET
WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the U.S., announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2020. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas.
"Over the years the survey has also evolved to ensure more opportunities for Latinas are taken into consideration," says Robert Bard, CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. "With the mission to recognize the work corporate America is doing to advance Latinas, the survey not only reflects the opportunities provided to Latinas but it is also a reflection of the company's culture and overall focus on diversity and inclusion. It is our pleasure to announce that this year Bank of America has been selected as our Company of the Year."
"At Bank of America, we have a long-standing commitment to advance diverse representation across all levels of our company," says Bank of America CEO, Brian Moynihan. "This recognition from LATINA Style underscores our efforts to attract, retain and support the professional development and career growth of Latina talent."
LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies who support programs that encourage training, retention and promotion for Latinas within the company. Evaluations for the 2020 report is based on 2019 data.
The annual awards honoring the LS 50 companies will take place in February 2021 during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. For more information visit www.latinastyle.com
|
2020 LATINA Style Top 50 Companies
|
1. Bank of America
|
30. MetLife Inc.
|
2. Accenture
|
31. Northern Trust
|
3. New York Life
|
32. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
|
4. Johnson & Johnson
|
33. Los Alamos National Laboratory
|
5. AT&T
|
34. Fannie Mae
|
6. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
35. McCormick & Company
|
7. Nationwide
|
36. State Street Corporation
|
8. Colgate- Palmolive
|
37. The Coca-Cola Company
|
9. CVS Health
|
38. Pacific Gas and Electric Company
|
10. Aflac
|
39. MGM Resorts International
|
11. Marriott International, Inc.
|
40. Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|
12. Wells Fargo & Company
|
41. Amazon
|
13. Raytheon Technologies
|
42. Cardinal Health
|
14. Intel
|
43. Merck
|
15. FCA US LLC
|
44. NEXCOM Enterprise
|
16. Comerica Bank
|
45. Army & Air Force Exchange Service
|
17. General Motors Company
|
46. American Airlines
|
18. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
|
47. Office Depot
|
19. Hilton
|
48. Asurion
|
20. USAA
|
49. Rackspace Technology
|
21. Kaiser Permanente
|
50. Claro Enterprise Solutions
|
22. Ford Motor Company
|
23. Morgan Stanley
|
24. State Farm
|
25. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
|
26. 3M Company
|
27. PenFed Credit Union
|
28. JCPenney
|
29. Sodexo
About LATINA Style, Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. For further information visit www.latinastyle.com.
CONTACT: Media - Gloria Romano-Barrera
[email protected]
SOURCE LATINA Style Inc.