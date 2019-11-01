LatinFinance announces winners of 2019 Banks of the Year Awards

This year's winning institutions achieved outstanding performance in retail, commercial and investment services in a region that is in constant transformation. The winners were determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process involving examination of data and in-depth feedback and discussions with market participants.

The 2019 awards include five new categories for Digital Bank of the Year, Digital Transformation of the Year, Wealth Management Bank of the Year, SME Bank of the Year and Sustainable Finance Bank of the Year.

Winning transactions and institutions

Bank of the Year, Bank of the Year Brazil and Bank of the Year Chile Santander

Digital Bank of the Year Nubank

Digital Transformation of the Year Bradesco

SME Bank of the Year Bancolombia

Sustainable Finance Bank of the Year BBVA

Bank of the Year Argentina Banco Galicia

Investment Bank of the Year Argentina Goldman Sachs

Bank of the Year Bolivia Banco BISA

Investment Bank of the Year Brazil, Investment Bank of the Year Latam and Wealth Management Bank of the Year BTG Pactual

Bank of the Year Caribbean and Bank of the Year Trinidad and Tobago Republic Bank

Bank of the Year Central America, Bank of the Year Costa Rica and Bank of the Year Guatemala BAC Credomatic

Investment Bank of the Year Chile JPMorgan

Bank of the Year Colombia Banco de Bogotá

Investment Bank of the Year Colombia and Investment Bank of the Year México Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of the Year Dominican Republic Banco Popular Dominicano

Bank of the Year Ecuador Banco Pichincha

Bank of the Year El Salvador Banco Cuscatlán

Bank of the Year Honduras Grupo Financiero Ficohsa

Bank of the Year Jamaica National Commercial Bank

Bank of the Year México Banorte

Bank of the Year Nicaragua Banco Lafise Bancentro

Bank of the Year Panamá Banco General

Bank of the Year Paraguay and Bank of the Year Uruguay Itaú

Bank of the Year Perú Banco de Crédito del Perú

Multilateral Institution of the Year IDB Invest

