LatinFinance announces winners of 2020 Deals of the Year Awards

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance has announced the winners of its 2020 Deals of the Year Awards.

The annual LatinFinance Deals of the Year Awards are the landmark recognition of stand-out transactions and institutions in the capital markets of Latin America and the Caribbean. The winners are determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process.

LatinFinance readers are invited to hear directly from the winners

The full list of winning transactions and institutions can be found in a special Deals of the Year supplement to LatinFinance magazine.

For more information about the selection process

Winning deals and institutions



Sovereign Issuer of the Year Mexico

Corporate Issuer of the Year Cemex

Sovereign Bond of the Year Peru

Quasi-Sovereign Bond of the Year Pemex

Corporate High-Grade Bond of the Year Suzano

Corporate High-Yield Bond of the Year Braskem

Sovereign Liability Management of the Year Ecuador

Corporate Liability Management of the Year Aeropuertos Argentina 2000

Initial Public Offering of the Year XP Inc.

Equity Follow-On of the Year Via Varejo

Private Equity Deal of the Year Sale of Mexico's RCO to Abertis and GIC

Cross-Border M&A Deal of the Year Natura &Co acquisition of Avon Products

Domestic M&A Deal of the Year Grupo Notre Dame Intermédica purchase of Clinipam

Syndicated Loan of the Year LD Celulose

Restructuring of the Year Argentina

Local Currency Deal of the Year Colombia

Structured Financing of the Year Camara de Comercialização de Energia Elétrica (CCEE)

Law Firm of the Year: LatAm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Law Firm of the Year: Mexico Ritch Mueller, Heather y Nicolau

Law Firm of the Year: Brazil Pinheiro Neto Advogados

Law Firm of the Year: Andes Payet, Rey, Cauvi, Pérez Abogados

Bond House of the Year JPMorgan

M&A House of the Year Bank of America

Equity House of the Year Itaú BBA

Loan House of the Year BBVA

Investment Bank of the Year Citi

Upcoming award nominations

