LatinFinance reveals winners of 2020 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance has revealed the winners of its 2020 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards.

The Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards recognize the most impressive transactions and institutions in an area that is crucial to the economic progress of Latin America and the Caribbean. The winners are determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process.

The announcement of this year's winners followed LatinFinance's 5th Project & Infrastructure Finance Summit. Leading project sponsors, infrastructure investors, financiers and regulators in Latin American and the Caribbean convened for a series of virtual discussions on the big themes impacting the region's project and infrastructure finance marketplace.

The full list of winners can be found in the Q3.2020 edition of LatinFinance magazine.

For more information about the selection process and the winning deals and institutions, visit www.latinfinance.com/pifawards.

Winning transactions and institutions

Click a winning transaction or institution to read more about it.

Loan of the Year and Infrastructure Financing of the Year-Brazil LD Celulose

Bond of the Year MV24 Capital B.V. FPSO project bond

Infrastructure Financing of the Year-Andes Ergon Peru

Infrastructure Financing of the Year-Caribbean Trans-Jamaican Highway

Infrastructure Financing of the Year-Central America Energía del Pacífico

Infrastructure Financing of the Year-Mexico Ca-Ku-A1 Gas Compression Project

Infrastructure Financing of the Year-Southern Cone Rutas 2 & 7 – Government of Paraguay

Project Sponsor of the Year China Harbour Engineering Company led consortium

Infrastructure Bank of the Year-Brazil Banco Santander

Infrastructure Bank of the Year-Mexico MUFG

Infrastructure Bank of the Year-Latin America SMBC

Infrastructure Law Firm-Brazil Stocche Forbes Advogados

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year-Mexico Ritch Mueller

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year-Latin America White & Case

Upcoming award nominations

Submit nominations for the 2020 Deals of the Year Awards from October 5 to October 18, 2020. Learn more at www.latinfinance.com/dealsoftheyear.

Sign up to be notified when nominations for the 2021 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards, Banks of the Year Awards and Deals of the Year Awards open at www.latinfinance.com/awardalerts.

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Drawing on 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

