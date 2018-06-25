Latino Business Leaders are Meeting with Gubernatorial Candidate Cynthia Nixon

Two-year delays in State certification for Latino owned Businesses. Over 30+ Latino owned restaurants being forced to shut down due to new State regulations. Various issues that are facing our immigrants and LGBT communities.

About NYSCHCC:

With over 50,000 members, the New York State Coalition of Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (NYSCHCC) is one of the United States' premier business membership organizations. We are a coalition of members, with over 20 Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, sole proprietors, partnerships, multinational corporations, and the small mom and pop businesses that drive this great nation's economy. For more information please visit http://www.nyschchamber.com/about/

About NYCLGBTQSCC

The mission of the New York City Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Straight Chamber of Commerce, Inc.– NYCLGBTQSCC is to foster economic development opportunities for LGBTQS business in NYC. It is our hope to increase the visibility and strengthen the place of LGBTQS in business in the global economy, starting with our borough. We are committed to providing necessary information and resources to our community in order to ensure their success and endurance, while assisting in removing barriers and creating new opportunities for minority business. For more information please visit http://www.nyclgbtqscc.com/

If you would like more information about this event, please call Claribel Cortes at 732-874-1023 or email Claribelcortes@setrocgroup.com

