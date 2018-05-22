Latin/South America Retail POS Terminal Study 2015-2017 & 2022

Walmart and the 2016 Summer Olympics helped to drive POS adoption throughout Latin/South America. The market for POS in LATAM continues to grow. Large western retailers continue to expand in the market, bringing new POS terminals with them. Yet not all the news is good news. Natural disasters, political unrest and economic issues threaten pockets of future growth.

It explores the market climate for POS terminals throughout the Latin/Central and South American region. More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping POS purchase decisions.

We believe it is important for our customers to not only see numbers, but understand the market behind the data so as to make more informed decisions for the future. The report includes country-by-country shipments, installed base, forecasts and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in LATAM.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2015 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2022.



Key Topics Covered:



1. POS-Related Trends in LATAM Retail



2. Latin America Market Overview



3. Mexico



4. Brazil

5. Colombia



6. Chile



7. Argentina



8. Peru



9. Venezuela



10. Other Latin America

11. Summary Tables



12. Forecasts



12. References



