Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering Continues Award-Winning Streak with DBIA-WPR Award for East San Diego County ARCC and Archive Facility

Engineering Firm's Public Works Projects Earn Five Awards in Less Than One Year

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At last month's Design-Build Institute of America Western Pacific Region's (DBIA-WPR's) 17th Annual Design-Build Awards Competition, Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering was honored with a "Design Excellence and Innovation Award" for the East San Diego County Assessor, Recorder and County Clerk (ARCC) Office and Archives Facility. The awards ceremony took place on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the JW Marriott Resort in Anaheim, CA. These awards recognize projects which apply design-build best practices, including early integration of key team members and close coordination between the design and construction teams from inception to completion. Projects must be completed on time, on budget, and without litigation to be eligible for an award. This DBIA-WPR award signifies Latitude 33's outstanding client satisfaction and cooperative approach as part of a design-build team.

The East San Diego County ARCC Office and Archives Facility

The new East San Diego County ARCC Office and Archives Facility is the first Net Zero Energy archive facility in the United States. The 25,000-square-foot building combines several governmental and administrative departments in one locale, including property records, tax collecting, historical records, and civil wedding ceremonies, to name a few. Key features include a distinctive butterfly roof, a photovoltaic shade structure in the parking lot, and column-free interior spaces. Latitude 33 was involved in the site design, drainage and water quality design, utility design, fire access design, and infrastructure permitted through the County of San Diego, City of Santee, and Santee Fire Department.

Matt Semic, PE, President & Principal at Latitude 33, states, "Congratulations to The Miller Hull Partnership, LLP; C.W. Driver Companies; The County of San Diego; and all of the partners on this innovative project! It was an honor to be part of this team that exemplified the kind of collaborative spirit and successful outcomes that the DBIA awards seek to recognize. The first Net Zero Energy archive facility in the U.S. is exciting!"

Award-Winning Streak for Public Works Projects

The DBIA-WPR "Design Excellence and Innovation Award" for the ARCC Office and Archives Facility is one of five (5) awards that Latitude 33 has received recently for its public works projects. Other recent honors include:

The El Centro Library was awarded the "Project of the Year" award from The American Public Works Association (APWA) San Diego & Imperial Counties Chapter ( May 2023 ).

was awarded the "Project of the Year" award from The American Public Works Association (APWA) & Imperial Counties Chapter ( ). The County of San Diego's The Youth Transition Campus (YTC) earned an APWA San Diego & Imperial Counties Chapter "Honor" award ( May 2023 ).

(YTC) earned an APWA San Diego & Imperial Counties Chapter "Honor" award ( ). The YTC was recognized with a national DBIA "Award of Merit" in the Federal, State, County, Municipal category ( November 2022 ).

was recognized with a national DBIA "Award of Merit" in the category ( ). The YTC also earned a DBIA-WPR "Award of Merit" in the Outstanding Urban or Land Development Project category ( August 2022 ).

About Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering

Founded in 1993, Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering offers a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to design. The firm provides public sector planning, land use planning, public outreach, entitlement services, civil engineering design, and surveying/mapping to public agencies, developers, and property owners. The firm's breadth of expertise includes aviation, life sciences, residential, education, healthcare, military, commercial/retail, civic, hospitality, and design-build projects. For more information, visit latitude33.com.

