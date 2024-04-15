Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering Opens New Office in Los Angeles

Key Hire and New Office to Aid Civil Engineering Firm in Serving New and Existing Clients

Headshot Available Here.

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering recently celebrated the expansion of its Southern California presence with the opening of a new office in downtown Los Angeles, CA. Opened in mid-March, Latitude 33's new office is at The Collection, located at 527 W. 7th St., 9th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90014, across 7th Street from the award-winning Bottega Louie. The firm also recruited new Project Development Director, Jacqueline Reed, DBIA, to provide local leadership and spearhead company-wide business development. Latitude 33 is now better equipped to serve its existing clients in Los Angeles and the surrounding region, and has a greater capacity to take on new projects.

Civil Engineering Firm Expands Geographic Reach

Headquartered in San Diego, Latitude 33 has been serving clients throughout Southern California for more than three decades. High profile work includes:

Aviation: $3.4 billion San Diego International Airport's New T1

International Airport's New T1 Healthcare: $2.5 - $3 billion UC San Diego's Hillcrest Medical Campus Redevelopment

- UC San Diego's Hillcrest Medical Campus Redevelopment Communities: 2,700-acre Pacific Highlands Ranch in North San Diego County

2,700-acre Pacific Highlands Ranch in Military: Numerous projects state-wide from Fresno to Coronado, CA.

Specific to the LA/OC region, Latitude 33 has developments completed or underway at UCLA, CSU Long Beach, Cal Poly Pomona and Cal State Fullerton, as well as State of California projects in Huntington Beach, among others.

Matt Semic, PE, President at Latitude 33, states, "Over the last decade, Latitude 33 has evolved into a highly diverse, multidimensional firm, with a farther geographic reach than ever before. We are engaged in nearly every market sector, and we have served nearly every community in Southern California, both coastal and inland. Our new office in LA will enhance our ability to bring this diverse skillset to Ventura, Riverside, Los Angeles and Orange Counties."

Jacqueline Reed, DBIA Brings Leadership to LA

To help lead the Los Angeles office, Latitude 33 has welcomed Jacqueline Reed, DBIA as Project Development Director. Ms. Reed earned her BS in Civil Engineering from UC Irvine, and brings 13 years of industry experience, most recently in the general contracting sector. She is proficient in various delivery methods, including design-build, and project types including K-14 and multi-family. She also serves on the board of several industry organizations such as the DBIA-WPR, WiOPS Southern California Chapter, and the AGC of Orange County.

Ms. Reed states, "Latitude 33 is the civil engineering firm of the future. The firm is strategic and ambitious, while the culture is fun, friendly, and family-oriented. Few organizations offer such an exceptional work environment." She adds, "Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering already has great momentum in Los Angeles, and I'm excited to help accelerate our growth!"

About Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering

Founded in 1993, Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering offers a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to design. The firm provides public sector planning, land use planning, public outreach, entitlement services, civil engineering design, and surveying/mapping to public agencies, developers, and property owners. The firm's breadth of expertise includes aviation, life sciences, residential, education, healthcare, military, commercial/retail, civic, hospitality, and design-build projects. For more information, visit latitude33.com.

Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

[email protected]

SOURCE Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering