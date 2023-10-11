Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering Announces Major Milestone for $60 Million Bonsall Community

Two Decades in Planning and Engineering, Phase 1 on Track for 2025 Delivery, Winery 2024

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering has announced that Phase 1 for the $60 million Bonsall development, The Havens, is under construction. The master-planned community in San Diego County offers unprecedented open space and unique amenities. Located on the north side of Gopher Canyon Road, the community is across the street from The Havens Country Club (formerly Vista Valley Country Club) and the world-renowned Cal-a-Vie Health Spa. Phase 1 which includes the first 59 homes is currently under construction and anticipated to be complete in the Spring of 2025. The 16-acre winery with vineyards which will overlook Gopher Canyon Creek, a pond, and avocado orchards are anticipated to be complete in the Summer of 2024. This project is one of numerous regionally significant developments underway for Latitude 33, helping to spur its recent purchase of a new San Diego headquarters.

The Havens

The Havens master planned community includes a winery, vineyards, and 164 single family homes with lots ranging from 4,500 square feet to almost an acre. Two decades ago, the site was approved for large estate lots. However, in 2020, the development was redesigned to provide a 283-acre open space preserve, pivotal to the community plan. By clustering the development footprint, the project team greatly increased the open space. The community will add trails along slopes, valleys, and Gopher Canyon Creek running through the property. Combined with the country club, the community occupies nearly 700 acres, with the housing development covering 240 acres.

Residents of The Havens will also enjoy close proximity to world-class luxury amenities. The European-style Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, on the south side of Gopher Canyon Road, has been named among the Top 10 Best Spas in the World by Conde Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards and Travel + Leisure Magazine's #1 Destination Health Spa in North America. Also to the south is The Havens Country Club, with French-inspired architecture, a championship golf course, fitness center, spa, tennis courts, dining, event facilities, and more. The Havens is less than three miles from Interstate 15, and less than 15 miles from beaches.

Development Team

A key member of the development team, Latitude 33 has been pivotal in preparing construction plans for the project, including:

preparing and processing community-wide grading and drainage plans

preparing public improvement plans for streets, sewer, and water

developing precise grading plans for all lots and the winery

Development team members include:

Bonsall Oaks , LLC - Master Developer

Walter R. Allen Architect & Associates - Winery Architect

Kevin Crook Architects – Residences Architect

Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering – Civil Engineer

HEPCO – Grading and Drainage

Southland Paving – Improvements and Utilities

C2 Collaborative – Landscape Architect

Corman Leigh Companies – Home Builder

The Mark Group, Inc. – Master Marketing

Kovach Marketing – Marketing and Advertising

Strategic Sales & Marketing – Sales

Parisi Portfolio – Interior Design

Fusion Sign & Design – Signage

Giovanni Posillico, PE, Principal at Latitude 33, says, "Working with Dave Pallinger and the entire development team has been a very collaborative and invigorating process. It's refreshing to see a team put the holistic needs of the community first. Consolidating the development zone on this property to create an open space preserve will benefit the region as a whole, the wildlife and ecosystem, and future residents."

Spurring Latitude 33's Growth

Latitude 33 is part of the development team for several of the region's highest profile projects, including the San Diego International Airport's New T1, the UC San Diego Hillcrest Medical Campus Redevelopment, Pacific Highlands Ranch, and The Havens. Latitude 33 recently purchased its own building and moved its San Diego headquarters to 10731 Treena St, San Diego, CA 92131.

About Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering

Founded in 1993, Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering offers a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to design. The firm provides public sector planning, land use planning, public outreach, entitlement services, civil engineering design, and surveying/mapping to public agencies, developers, and property owners. The firm's breadth of expertise includes aviation, life sciences, residential, education, healthcare, military, commercial/retail, civic, hospitality, and design-build projects. For more information, visit latitude33.com.

