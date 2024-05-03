Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering Promotes Kyle Boyce to Principal, Jason Gordon Elevated to Sr. Project Manager

One of SoCal's Leading Civil Engineering Firms Provides Upward Mobility for Team Members

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering is expanding its Southern California presence, the firm has promoted two of its top performing team members. Kyle Boyce has become the firm's youngest Principal, and Jason Gordon is now serving as a Sr. Project Manager. Both team members have been with Latitude 33 for approximately a decade each, during a time of exceptionally strong growth for the firm. Last month, Latitude 33 announced the opening of its new office in downtown Los Angeles at The Collection, located at 527 W. 7th St., 9th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90014. With two regional offices and a growing roster of leaders, Latitude 33 is one of Southern California's preeminent firms in planning, engineering, and surveying.

Kyle Boyce

Kyle Boyce, promoted to Principal, has been the engineering lead on local projects totaling more than $3 billion. In his 11 years as a civil engineer, he has worked on institutional, civic, healthcare, and life science projects across Southern California. With a skill at highlighting constructability issues early, and the ability to coordinate multiple complex design and construction schedules, Kyle often tackles Latitude 33's large-scale developments, such as the $2.5-$3 billion UC San Diego Hillcrest Medical Campus Redevelopment. Last year, Kyle was named one of San Diego's "Top 40 Under 40" by the San Diego Business Journal and San Diego Metro Magazine.

Jason Gordon

Jason Gordon, Sr. Project Manager, has a decade of civil engineering experience in parks and natural spaces, higher education facilities, life science developments, utility infrastructure, road work, and residential subdivisions. He oversees site planning, civil utility and grading design, construction feasibility, water modeling systems, and construction administration. He is also proficient in low-impact design, and finding creative solutions to water quality and drainage challenges in regions with exceptionally strict criteria.

Matt Semic, PE, President at Latitude 33, states, "One of our key values at Latitude 33 is offering professional advancement for our deserving team members. Kyle and Jason truly excel in every aspect of their work. We're pleased to recognize their accomplishments and celebrate their career milestones. Congratulations both!"

About Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering offers a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to design. The firm provides public sector planning, land use planning, public outreach, entitlement services, civil engineering design, and surveying/mapping to public agencies, developers, and property owners. The firm's breadth of expertise includes aviation, life sciences, residential, education, healthcare, military, commercial/retail, civic, hospitality, and design-build projects. For more information, visit latitude33.com.

