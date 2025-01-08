Latitude Adds Lesley Henry as VP of Talent

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude, a globally ranked flexible legal talent company that specializes in providing former Big Law and in-house attorneys for contract engagements with legal departments and law firms, announced today that it has expanded its executive team, welcoming Lesley Henry as VP Talent.

Lesley Henry, Vice President of Talent at Latitude

In this new role, Henry will oversee Latitude's global talent strategy, further enhance company-wide talent processes and the candidate experience, and expand and lead the corporate talent team that will support Latitude talent teams across more than a dozen regional corporate offices.

"I am very happy to welcome Lesley to lead our global talent strategy and help continue growing the Latitude team," said CEO Ross Booher. "Her expertise will further enhance the personal, peer-to-peer service and support that Latitude provides. Like all our talent team members, Lesley is a former practicing attorney who knows firsthand the high expectations and standards of our clients and Latitude Attorneys, and her addition reflects our commitment to continuously improving their experience."

Latitude is trusted by many of the world's most selective legal departments and law firms for interim attorney placements, thanks to the world class talent the company attracts. Latitude's talent network includes Big Law attorneys and in-house counsel with expertise across numerous specialized practice areas and jurisdictions. These professionals join Latitude for access to sophisticated work opportunities, competitive pay with full benefits, and the peer-to-peer support of an experienced talent team.

Henry has more than a decade of experience recruiting and supporting world-class talent for highly selective assignments with top law firms and Fortune Global 500 companies in Canada and the United States. Henry began her career in the Toronto office of one of Canada's top international law firms, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, where she practiced labor and employment law.

"I am delighted to join Latitude, supporting the legal talent teams across the regional corporate offices and connecting with highly experienced attorneys who are interested in flexible opportunities with leading law firms and organizations," said Henry. "What attracted me to Latitude is the career-defining opportunity and experience it provides for top-tier legal talent. I'm looking forward to continuing to innovate and invest in this experience, making Latitude a destination for the world's best legal talent."

A native of Canada, Henry earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dalhousie University, a Master of Science from The London School of Economics, and Political Science, and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Western Ontario.

About Latitude

Latitude is a full-service flexible legal talent company serving corporate legal departments and law firms nationwide. From Fortune Global 100 companies to start-ups and Global 50 law firms to boutiques, clients turn to us for top-tier attorneys and other legal professionals.

Latitude specializes in providing highly skilled former in-house counsel and Big Law attorneys for flexible contract engagements and permanent positions in dozens of practice areas, including commercial contracting, data privacy, M&A, employment, litigation, and more.

We directly employ legal talent from coast to coast and have thousands of individuals in our talent pool. Outstanding attorneys are attracted to Latitude by the sophisticated work, great clients, competitive pay, and benefits along with a refreshing combination of flexibility and boundaries.

Founded in 2013, Latitude is a Chambers and Partners globally-ranked flexible legal staffing company. For more information, visit latitudelegal.com.

