Latitude Beverage Launches Tequila Zarpado in Partnership with Family-Owned Distillery

Tequila Zarpado is crafted from hand-harvested mature blue agave grown in the Los Valles region of Jalisco. Double-distilled in small batches, this Tequila brings true craft quality at an everyday price point. Zarpado is a modern expression of traditional Tequila-making methods combined with the Becherano family's award-winning practices, resulting in its signature smooth taste. Rich and flavorful, Zarpado has an earthy sweetness balanced by warming spices and full-bodied agave flavor.

"In my family, Tequila-making is more than just a job, it's a lifelong passion," said Dan Becherano, Master Blender at Cavas de Don Max distillery. "We pour our hearts into each handcrafted batch of Tequila we make, and I cannot wait for people to get their hands on Tequila Zarpado so they can taste it for themselves."

Tequila Zarpado was created with tradition in mind every step of the way, beginning with the vibrant label design by Joaquin Nava of Chihuahua, Mexico. Joaquin offers a contemporary take on ancient Aztec storytelling, brought to life by elaborate illustrations in rich gold and agave blue.

"It has been an honor to work with the Becherano family in Jalisco, Mexico and build a true partnership with Tequila Zarpado," said Terry Lozoff, Spirits Director at Latitude Beverage. "While the Tequila shelves in the U.S. have grown substantially in the past few years, there really aren't any new brands that are bringing this high quality of handcrafted, small-batch Tequila at an under $25 price point."

Tequila Zarpado has an SRP of $24.99 and is launching in ten markets across the U.S., including Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. For more information and to purchase online, visit TequilaZarpado.com and follow @TequilaZarpado on Instagram.

About Latitude Beverage Company

Latitude Beverage is the innovative, Boston-based company behind a portfolio of national wine and spirits brands, including 90+ Cellars, Iron Side, Mija Sangria, Magic Door Vineyards, Steel Dust Vodka and Wheel Horse Whiskey. The company was founded in 2007 by Kevin Mehra who saw an opportunity to make high-end wine more accessible by purchasing oversupply from highly rated wineries across the globe, bottling the wine under his own labels, and selling it to consumers at a lower price. This unique business model, based on the centuries-old function of the négociant, became the foundation for 90+ Cellars. The company is now recognized as one of the fastest-growing wine companies in America (IMPACT Hot Brand 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020). For more information, visit latitudebeverage.com.

Contact:

Lindsay Brennan

[email protected]

SOURCE Latitude Beverage Company

Related Links

https://tequilazarpado.com

