Latitude Continues National Expansion with Launch of New Office in Tampa

Former Am Law 200 firm partner Kyle Robisch is the leader and founding partner of the company's second Florida-based office.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude, a Nashville-based, globally ranked flexible legal talent company that specializes in providing former Big Law and in-house attorneys for contract engagements nationwide, today announced the launch of its newest office in Tampa, Florida. Kyle Robisch, formerly a partner at the Tampa office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, is the leader and founding partner.

Kyle Robisch, Leader and Founding Partner of Latitude's Tampa Office

Latitude's Tampa office is the second to operate in the state of Florida. The company's Miami office was founded in 2020 by Andres Chagui, who remains partner in charge of Miami operations and oversight partner for the state of Florida. "We continue to see increased demand from legal department and law firm leaders for highly experienced contract attorneys," said Chagui. "I am excited to work with Kyle and further advance Latitude's services to clients in Florida and around the country."

Robisch spent a decade litigating high stakes matters across the country, representing clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups in commercial litigation, environmental litigation and permitting, and healthcare litigation. He also routinely served as outside general counsel to clients. He earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School and his B.A. from the University of Florida.

"We take pride in delivering peer-to-peer client service experiences at Latitude," explained CEO Ross Booher. "Every member of our client services team has been a senior decision maker in a legal department or large law firm and understands first-hand the expectations of our clients. Kyle's leadership experience at a preeminent Am Law 200 firm as well as his deep connections in the Tampa legal community make him a natural choice to lead the Tampa office and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team."

