Latitude Expands Midwest Presence with New Chicago Office

Kirkland & Ellis alum and former Fortune 100 in-house counsel Justin T. Johnson is the founding partner of the company's newest regional office.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude, a globally-ranked flexible legal talent company that specializes in providing former Big Law and in-house attorneys for contract engagements to legal departments and law firms nationwide, announced the opening of its newest regional office in Chicago, Illinois.

This is Latitude's third new regional office launch in 2024. The company's other corporate offices include Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville (HQ), Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, and Tampa.

Justin T. Johnson, Founding Partner and President of Latitude's Chicago Office

"For more than a decade, Latitude has provided contract in-house counsel and associate- to partner-level attorneys to clients in Chicago and across the country," said Latitude CEO Ross Booher. "We are excited to have Justin further enhance our client services and talent management support in the Chicagoland area and beyond, offering clients and candidates the advantage of local connections along with Latitude's national reach and talent network."

Justin T. Johnson, the President and founding Partner of Latitude's Chicago office, brings extensive legal and leadership experience from his previous roles, including in-house counsel roles at AbbVie Inc. and Rush University System for Health and as a corporate attorney at Kirkland & Ellis. Justin earned his J.D. from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and a B.A. from Princeton University.

"I am sincerely honored to join Latitude's phenomenal team and excited by the prospect of advancing the company's service and expertise in the city of my soul. This opportunity allows me to significantly enhance my support of the legal field which I've dedicated my professional life to serve," said Johnson.

"As a Chicago native with experience at both an Am Law 10 firm and in-house at a Fortune 100 company, Justin understands first-hand the critical importance of attorney quality to our clients," Booher added. "That peer-to-peer, full-service approach ensures that Latitude is well-positioned to provide expertly matched interim and permanent attorneys to meet the needs of legal departments and law firms in Chicago, the Midwest, and nationwide."

About Latitude

Latitude is a full-service flexible legal talent company that provides highly skilled former in-house counsel and Big Law attorneys for contract engagements and permanent placements nationwide. Fortune Global 100 companies to start-ups, and Global 50 law firms to boutiques turn to us for top-tier attorneys and other legal professionals across numerous practice areas, including commercial contracting, data privacy, M&A, employment, litigation, and more.

With Latitude, experienced attorneys can take on sophisticated and engaging roles with great clients and competitive pay and benefits, while preserving professional boundaries.

Founded in 2013, Latitude is a Chambers and Partners-ranked global-wide flexible legal staffing company, and has been recognized by readers of The National Law Journal as the #1 Legal Staffing Provider for Attorneys and #1 Legal Recruiter in the U.S.

For more information, visit latitudelegal.com.

Media Contact:

Kayla Nesler

615-338-9329

[email protected]

SOURCE Latitude