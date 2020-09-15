Lattia Baker Named Executive Director For Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

"I am so proud and honored to be selected as Zeta's new executive director," said Lattia Baker. "During these uncertain and dangerous times, it is crucial that our international headquarters provides excellent customer service to its membership and all stakeholders. This will ensure that Zeta remains prepared to help other people excel, and promote scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood in the communities that we serve."

Ms. Baker joins Zeta during a transformational period as International "Centennial" President Valerie Hollingsworth Baker fortifies Zeta's infrastructure and grows its staff of highly skilled professionals. "I am extremely excited to work with Ms. Baker who comes with strong management experience," says President Hollingsworth Baker. "She is known for her innovative and creative thinking, attention to detail, concern for stakeholders, and successful resolution of organizational and programmatic issues. I look forward to her enhancing our operations," she added.

The graduate of Auburn University has a Master of Science degree in Judicial Administration and Public Policy, a Bachelor of Science degree in Justice and Public Safety, and is a 20-year member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. Baker also has received numerous certifications, including certifications in executive leadership and IT project management.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University, is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Zeta has initiated a diverse membership of more than 125,000 college-educated women with over 950 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. For more information about Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. visit www.zphib1920.org.

