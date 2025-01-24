Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Joins the Black Women's Leadership Collective and Over 10,000 Black Women to Thank Vice President Kamala Harris

"As the first Black woman to hold the office of Vice President of the United States, former Vice President Kamala Harris leaves behind an incredible legacy of strength, resilience, grace, and determination," said Dr. Stacie NC Grant, President and CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. "On July 24, 2024, with sophistication and honor, she addressed our Grand Boule in Indianapolis which was her first public appearance as both the sitting Vice President of the United States and the presumptive Democratic Party Presidential nominee. The magnitude and impact of that moment will always be cherished by me and all the members of our non-partisan organization. While the election didn't yield a victory, her campaign won the hearts of those committed to justice, equality and charted a collaborative path toward a future where every barrier is dismantled, and every voice is heard."

Black women made history in 2020 as they publicly stood in support for then-Senator Harris to become the Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee and during her historic term as Vice President of the United States. Again in 2024, Black women quickly mobilized on behalf of her unprecedented presidential campaign.

Dear Vice President Harris,

On behalf of so many Black women across this nation and beyond, we want to express our deepest gratitude for your service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to justice and equity. Your historic role as the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first South Asian woman to serve as Vice President is a profound source of inspiration and pride for us all.

Your tireless work to champion causes such as voting rights, economic justice, healthcare, and equity for marginalized communities shows your dedication to uplifting all of us, especially those who have been overlooked for too long. You represent not only hope but a reminder that progress is possible, even in the face of great challenges.

We see your sacrifices, your strength, and your resilience, and we are encouraged to carry that same spirit into our own lives and communities.

Thank you for showing us what is possible when we rise, persist, and lead with courage.

We are proud to stand with you and support you as you continue to break barriers and make history. Please know that your work does not go unnoticed, and it inspires generations of women and girls to dream bigger and fight harder for the future they deserve.

With immense gratitude and admiration,

Notable signatories include Shavon Arline-Bradley, Joyce Beatty, Donna L. Brazile, Rhonda Briggins, Roslyn Brock, Yvette Nicole Brown, LaTosha Brown, Glynda Carr, Melanie Campbell, Yolanda Caraway, Christina Cue, Leah Daughtry, Hazel Dukes, Jotaka Eaddy, Secretary Marcia Fudge, Karen Finney, Tina Flournoy, A'shanti Gholar, Holli Holliday, Star Jones, Minyon Moore, Rachel Noerdlinger, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Symone Sanders Townsend, Angela Rye, Hollye Weekes, as well as thousands of Black women from across the country. A copy of the letter can be found here.

