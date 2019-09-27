Lattice Announces Lattice Pulse, Enabling People Leaders to Continuously Maximize Performance and Engagement in the Moment for the First Time

"We have always believed employee engagement and employee performance are deeply connected," said Jack Altman, CEO & Co-Founder of Lattice. "The same way there has been a monumental shift from traditional performance management to a more continuous model, employee engagement must also become continuous in order to power HR teams to make faster, better decisions for their business."

Lattice Pulse is a science-backed continuous employee engagement solution that allows for people leaders to gain real-time insights through automated Pulse surveys. With those insights, HR teams can understand for the first time whether the changes they implement are making a difference for their people and their company as they happen.

Over the past several years, HR has been a business function that has not gained the same analytical agility as its counterparts related to their critical metrics – for HR teams, those are around company culture and employee engagement. "The balance of power has shifted from companies to employees and as a result, people strategy has become business strategy," says Altman. "It's critical that HR leaders now have the same analytical power that their peers have gained over the past several years in order to achieve strong outcomes that don't just affect the success of their team, but their entire company."

Lattice is the people management platform that enables People Leaders to develop engaged, high-performing teams. By combining continuous performance management and employee engagement in one solution, HR and People teams get powerful, real-time analytics that lead to actionable insights turning managers into leaders, employees into high-performers, and companies into the best places to work.

Based in San Francisco, Lattice serves over 1,300 customers around the world like Slack, WeWork, Glossier, Cruise, and Reddit and is backed by Shasta Ventures, Thrive Capital, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, and Slack Fund.

