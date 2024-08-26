Lattice to Release HRIS for General Availability at Fall Conference, Lattiverse

After a successful early access program, Lattice will unveil the full functionality of their HRIS product at the company's annual conference on October 8th

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading people management software company, today announced that its highly anticipated Human Resources Information System (HRIS) will officially launch on October 8th. The full functionality of Lattice HRIS will be showcased at Lattice's annual conference, Lattiverse . Organizations can tour the new product and learn more ahead of general availability on the Lattice website .

After a successful early access program that demonstrated the significant impact of the Lattice HRIS in driving time savings and consolidation benefits for customers, Lattice HRIS is now ready to revolutionize how HR teams manage employee records, integrate data, and drive strategic business outcomes. Lattice will offer an HRIS alongside a world-class talent management system, with performance insights and employee data all in one place – allowing companies to streamline operations while connecting the dots between employee performance, engagement, compensation, and career development. Lattice Payroll , coming in early 2025, will integrate seamlessly with the HRIS and Talent Suite and ensure pay reaches employees accurately and on time.

"Bringing Lattice HRIS to life has been one of the most exciting and rewarding journeys for our team," said Sarah Franklin, CEO of Lattice. "We've built a system that not only simplifies the tech stack but also creates a powerful link between talent management and the data-driven insights HR and business leaders need to cultivate more engaged, productive workforces. We're incredibly proud of the innovation and hard work that has gone into this product, and we're thrilled to finally share it with our customers at Lattiverse and beyond."

Customer Successes Prove Impact of Lattice HRIS

Lattice HRIS has already begun to drive results for HR leaders and teams, with customers praising the platform for its seamless integration and positive impact on their people operations.

"Lattice has already proven itself to be a stellar performance and engagement platform – it makes all the sense in the world to me to bring all of your people data together into one, self-sustaining ecosystem," said Amanda Heironimus, people partner at LTSE. "And given Lattice's track record of listening closely to its customers' needs and delivering tools that directly support them, I trust that they will continue to innovate and update its platform in ways that directly benefit my team and company."

"Lattice HRIS is a great product that expands the functionality of Lattice for us beyond surveys and performance reviews," said Ally Spencer, people operations manager at Trust & Will. "It's now our single source of truth internally, with a lot of robust tools that we're only beginning to truly embrace and utilize to their full potential."

"With Lattice HRIS, we're able to house all of our employees in one place," said Andy Rindlisbach, people & operations specialist at LTSE. "Not only does this make our lives easier from an administrative perspective, it also supports our efforts to provide a consistent, unified experience to employees across our company."

Unveiling at Lattiverse

Lattice will debut the full functionality of HRIS at the company's annual conference, Lattiverse, allowing attendees to experience firsthand how the system enhances efficiency, transparency, and decision-making.

Lattice HRIS enables HR teams to:

Streamline people operations and securely manage employee data;

Unify performance and demographic data, to gain a more comprehensive view of the company's workforce;

Build workflows that connect talent programs to HR operations, ensuring data consistency and accuracy across the employee record;

Improve time to productivity with a simple, consistent, and informative onboarding experience

Integration and Pricing

Lattice HRIS will work seamlessly with Lattice Payroll and Time Tracking (coming in early 2025) to ensure employees are paid accurately and on time. Together with the Talent Suite, customers are able to gain access to the workflows needed to run their people programs with ease and the insights needed to shape decision-making. Customers who purchase ahead of the October release will receive 50% off list price.

Learn more about Lattice HRIS and sign up for a demo today on the Lattice website .

About Lattice

Lattice's people management platform provides interconnected and intuitive HR tools designed to drive high performance and build people-first cultures. Combining an HRIS with continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management, and career development tools, Lattice's platform drives excellence and efficiency for HR teams by enabling them to invest in their people and accelerate business results. With offices across North America, the UK, and Europe, Lattice serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including Slack, Gusto, Intercom, Ramp, Calm, NPR, Tide, and more. The company has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies five years in a row and is rated as a Great Place to Work by 99% of its employees. Learn more by visiting www.lattice.com.

For more information or to register for Lattiverse, visit www.lattice.com/lattiverse .

SOURCE Lattice