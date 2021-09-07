Lattice Expands Internationally as People Strategy Becomes Key Differentiator in the New World of Work

Lattice focuses on European expansion with new London office, pledge to invest $110 Million and hire 50-70 in the region Tweet this

Before having a formal presence in Europe, Lattice served a growing portfolio of close to 400 international customers, which comprised over 12% of the company's total revenue. The new team will offer stronger regional support to existing customers and partners across Europe which are an important and growing part of the business. This increase speaks to the continued trend of investment in employee-centric solutions to retain, engage, and develop employees in the new world of work.

"The balance of power in talent markets has shifted dramatically over the past few years and employees now have more choice than ever on where to work and who to work for," said Brennan O'Donnell, Partner at Frontline Ventures, a Lattice Series E round investor. "Lattice is leading the way on what it means to build an employee-centric company for the cross-border and post-pandemic world of work."

The increased international momentum and focus on employee wellbeing and company culture reflect the escalating demand for businesses to re-examine their people management and engagement processes. A survey of Chief Human Resource Officers at some of Europe's largest organizations, by McKinsey & Company , found more than 98% were thinking about how HR can shift from mechanistic skill and talent management to addressing the employee experience in a more targeted, dynamic way.

September is a landmark month for Lattice, the company will also host its 2021 Resources for Humans Virtual event on September 22nd featuring keynote speaker Serena Williams along with 40+ speakers from across the global HR and People community. To learn more about Resources for Humans Virtual or register for the free event, visit: https://lattice.com/rfh-virtual-2021 .

Khan, T., Komm, A., Maor, D., & Pollner, F. (2021, June 11). 'Back to human': Why hr leaders want to focus on people again. McKinsey & Company.

About Lattice

Lattice is the people management software platform that enables people leaders to develop engaged, high-performing teams. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement, development, and growth in one solution, HR and People teams get powerful, real-time analytics that leads to actionable insights turning managers into leaders, employees into high-performers, and companies into the best places to work. Based in San Francisco, Lattice serves over 3,000 customers including Slack, Cruise, and Reddit, and was ranked on the Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies list two years in a row. Learn more about Lattice by visiting: www.lattice.com.

SOURCE Lattice

Related Links

http://www.lattice.com

