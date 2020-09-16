Lattice Launches Grow, Powering Meaningful Career Conversations for Employee Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading people management platform for businesses with people-first cultures, today announced the launch of Grow, a new career development product within the Lattice platform. Grow provides transparency to employees' career journeys by surfacing advancement paths and actionable development plans while providing managers with trackable data insights. The announcement was made at Resources for Humans Virtual, Lattice's annual people strategy conference.

Career planning that is only discussed during performance reviews is ineffective. Grow incorporates competency matrices and career tracks into the Lattice platform so any employee can quickly and easily navigate their career advancement roadmap. Through it's integration with Lattice Performance — which includes 1:1s, feedback, and peer reviews — Grow offers a more intuitive, rounded assessment of employees' current skills and career interests as well as visibility into next growth steps. By providing employees specific areas of focus and direction, managers can help employees develop in the areas their company needs and values to have a positive impact on company growth.

As a manager tool, Grow allows leaders to view, set up, and track development metrics and key growth areas for each member of their team. Bringing career development information into regularly used tools makes conversations around growth happen more consistently and more easily. This transparency is key to empowering employees with the information they need to continue to take the next step and feel supported in their careers and reduce attrition.

Competency matrices in Grow also complement companies' diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts by establishing objective, observable targets for each level within a role, and making them easy to find and reference by ICs and managers alike. This helps to remove unconscious bias when assessing performance and promotion criteria.

"Employees want more than a paycheck," said Jack Altman, co-founder and CEO of Lattice. "They want to understand how they impact the bigger picture and what they can do to successfully accomplish their career goals. We see Grow as a natural progression in our company mission to make work meaningful."

A growth mindset is at the heart of all thriving organization cultures. With Lattice Grow, leadership teams and HR organizations have an opportunity to increase this focus across the individuals in their organization. This idea has been further amplified during the pandemic as the normal practices that encourage momentum and continuity have become essential to employees looking for continued structure and growth opportunities in a remote environment.

"Even when I've worked in progressive organizations that value career development, we never had a tool that makes it easy to facilitate development plans in line with career tracks," said Nicole Hopkins, Director of People at Webflow. "Lattice Grow is the missing piece to holistic talent management."

With the addition of Grow, Lattice is the only unified performance management, employee engagement, and career growth platform built for people strategy. Learn more about Grow and how it works with the Lattice platform by visiting: www.lattice.com/grow .

About Lattice

Lattice is the people management platform that enables people leaders to develop engaged, high-performing teams. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement, and employee development in one solution, HR and People teams get powerful, real-time analytics that lead to actionable insights turning managers into leaders, employees into high-performers, and companies into the best places to work. Based in San Francisco, Lattice serves over 2,000 customers including Slack, Postmates, Cruise, and Reddit and was ranked no. 22 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list. Learn more about Lattice by visiting: www.lattice.com .

