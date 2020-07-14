Lattice Raises $45M in Series D Round to Further Help People Leaders and Managers Navigate the New World of Work

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading people management platform for businesses with people-first cultures, today announced that it has raised a $45 million Series D growth round of funding led by Tiger Global with participation from Frontline Ventures, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Thrive Capital Partners, Fuel Capital, and Y Combinator. The new round of funding will accelerate Lattice's focus on expanding offerings to better serve its global clients and continuing to scale its team to meet ambitious product goals.

"2020 has been a year that's proven how important it is to invest in your culture," said Jack Altman, co-founder and CEO of Lattice. "We're building Lattice to be a holistic people management platform that helps keep your employees engaged, growing, and highly effective. Company culture is forged during difficult times and we've seen an increase in companies turning to solutions to sustain and increase the employee experience in our new remote world."

There's no doubt that COVID-19 shifted the world, creating a dramatic and rapid growth in demand for people management solutions for businesses adapting to remote work culture. "In the migration to a more remote world, the tools for organizations to help manage, engage, and develop their teams are more important than ever," said Miles Grimshaw, Partner at Thrive Capital. "We're excited to further advance the impact of Lattice's employee success platform."

Lattice launched in 2016 to enable people leaders to unlock insight into company culture through goal and OKR management. Since then, the company has built a suite of performance management products and engagement solutions that offer customers powerful, real-time analytics leading to actionable insights. "At Anaplan, connection is in our DNA, whether that's connecting our data, our plans or our people," said Marilyn Miller, Chief People Officer of Anaplan. "With the use of Lattice, we see managers and employees seamlessly connecting on feedback, building stronger relationships, and sharing in the celebration of our collective achievements."

Lattice will be using the funding to further develop existing and future products and to ramp the engineering and product teams' growth. Due to increased demand from mid-market and enterprise clients, Lattice will be focusing on product development and features to better serve these customer's unique needs.

About Lattice

Lattice is the people management platform that enables people leaders to develop engaged, high-performing teams. By combining continuous performance management and employee engagement in one solution, HR and People teams get powerful, real-time analytics that lead to actionable insights turning managers into leaders, employees into high-performers, and companies into the best places to work. Based in San Francisco, Lattice serves over 1,900 customers including Slack, Postmates, Cruise, and Reddit. Learn more about Lattice by visiting: www.lattice.com .

