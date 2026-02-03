L'ATTITUDE Ventures Recaps a Successful 2025 by Empowering Entrepreneurs and Expanding Impact

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L'ATTITUDE Ventures, the largest Latino-focused early-stage venture capital firm investing in Latino(a) entrepreneurs, closed 2025 with a strong record of supporting visionary founders and expanding its portfolio impact. Guided by its 2025 theme, "Empowering Visionaries," the firm demonstrated its ongoing commitment to nurturing innovative businesses and amplifying diverse leadership in venture capital.

Throughout the year, L'ATTITUDE Ventures deployed over $64 million in capital and grew its portfolio to 35 companies, supporting entrepreneurs across technology, AI, fintech, and consumer products. Among the notable investments, AllSpice.io, a San Francisco-based collaboration platform for hardware engineering teams founded by Valentina Ratner and Kyle Dumont received $2.8 million from the firm's Fund II. The firm also invested $2.5 million into Mapped, an El Segundo, California-based AI-powered platform transforming how data is harnessed across physical spaces. L'ATTITUDE also co-led a $5 million Series A for InOrbit.AI, a Mountain View, California-based robot fleet orchestration platform, and invested $1.5 million in Nibbles, an Austin-based fintech company offering AI-powered pet insurance solutions.

L'ATTITUDE's portfolio companies achieved significant milestones in 2025. Nopalera, a San Antonio-based multimillion-dollar Latina-owned beauty brand, expanded internationally into Mexico, Australia, and the Middle East. Nopalera and several portfolio companies from New York and California, including Cleverman, Omnitron, and Mavida Health, shared their growth stories at Velocity in Los Angeles during Hispanic Heritage Month, an event designed to accelerate impact and highlight the growing influence of the U.S. Latino consumer cohort.

The firm's leadership received recognition for its impact on the venture ecosystem and Latino communities. Co-Founder Sol Trujillo was named to the TIME100 Philanthropy List, joining global leaders such as Melinda French Gates, Prince William, and Michael Bloomberg, for his decades-long commitment to advancing Latino economic opportunity. General Partner Laura Moreno Lucas was honored in the Profiles in Diversity Journal 2025 Latino & Hispanic Leadership Awards and published Latinas in VC, a guide spotlighting 31 accomplished female investors and providing strategies, insights, and stories from women breaking into venture capital.

L'ATTITUDE Ventures also strengthened its visibility and industry presence through high-profile events and partnerships. During New York City's Tech Week, the firm collaborated with Colectivo and Cherryrock Capital to host the Latino VC Leadership Event, spotlighting Latino leadership and fostering discussions on inclusive capital and innovation. The firm concluded its capital deployment period in Q3, shifting focus to driving portfolio growth and creating liquidity for investors while continuing to identify opportunities that align with its mission.

Closing out the year, Trujillo was featured as a speaker at an Axios Live event in early December. During the interview, he discussed the importance of supporting Latino businesses, the shifting U.S. economy, and the role of AI in shaping future opportunity.

"We invest in the fastest-growing segment in the United States—Latino founders," said Trujillo. "If you want to go where the growth is, you should be investing in these founders."

About L'ATTITUDE Ventures

With over $100 million in assets under management, L'ATTITUDE Ventures is the largest Latino early-stage venture capital fund investing in technology-first visionary entrepreneurs. The fund provides capital, support, connections, and visibility to empower founders building the next generation of innovative companies.

Led by Co-Founder and Managing Partner Sol Trujillo, and supported by partners Oscar Munoz, Laura Moreno Lucas, and Pete Amaro, the team brings together experienced investors, proven entrepreneurs, and global Fortune 100 executives to create value beyond capital.

For more information, visit https://lattitudeventures.com.

Media Contact:

Marie Lazzara

JJR Marketing

630-400-3361

[email protected]

SOURCE L'ATTITUDE Ventures