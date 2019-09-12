L'ATTITUDE, Wells Fargo Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support Latino-driven Mainstream Economy

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L'ATTITUDE, a top-tier business and media event, and Wells Fargo announce a strategic collaboration to elevate the U.S. New Mainstream Economy driven by Latino entrepreneurs, consumers and workers. Thought leaders ranging from c-level executives, entrepreneurs, journalists to policymakers will convene for L'ATTITUDE Sept. 26-29, 2019 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

L'ATTITUDE's mission to celebrate Latinx contributions and provide a platform for burgeoning leaders aligns with Wells Fargo's ongoing efforts to join leaders, change-makers and aspiring Hispanic visionaries, from all backgrounds, to unite and discover how to create a world ready for greater possibilities.

To kick off the event, L'ATTITUDE will release the 2019 Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC) U.S. Latino GDP Report sponsored by Wells Fargo that will provide the latest facts and data on the role, scope, and trajectory of U.S. Latino influence on the economy. The 2019 LDC U.S. Latino GDP Report will serve as a foundational component for conference presentations, panel discussions and interactive sessions.

"We are proud to support L'ATTITUDE and drive purposeful conversations that connect and inspire leaders to reinforce the continued growth and advancements of U.S. Latinos," said Mary Mack, head of Consumer Banking for Wells Fargo. "Today, the New Mainstream Economy is powered by Latino consumers, entrepreneurs and workers who together are helping drive U.S. economic growth."

Wells Fargo has a long-standing commitment to support Hispanic consumers and communities in helping them succeed financially through home lending, access to capital and initiatives that lead to sustainability and growth of small businesses, diverse suppliers and community development.

The company also will be the presenting sponsor of the Business & Economics Day at L'ATTITUDE, an executive discussion on the New Mainstream Economy focused on the U.S. Latino cohort that accounts for over $2.13 trillion in GDP—roughly the size of India.

"We are fortunate to align with Wells Fargo, a leading company that understands and leverages the opportunities U.S. Latinos are creating for all Americans," said Sol Trujillo, L'ATTITUDE co-founder. "Their funding of the LDC underscores our efforts to provide data-driven insights into the New Mainstream economy."

For more information on L'ATTITUDE and the New Mainstream Economy, visit www.lattitude.net.

