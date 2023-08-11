Laugh Factory Hollywood Hosting Benefit for Writers, Actors and Others Impacted by the Strikes

Laugh Factory

11 Aug, 2023, 10:15 ET

"Every person in the world benefits from the work of writers. Often working in the shadows, writers impact every facet of our existence. I have devoted my life to comedy for the last four decades, and I know how important writers are. I have seen first-hand how selflessly indispensable they are to help us laugh and see the foibles of society, and yet they rarely achieve the recognition they deserve." — Jamie Masada, Laugh Factory Owner

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laugh Factory Hollywood will host a "Stand Up for Strikers" benefit on Tuesday, August 15th at 8 pm. to support not only writers and actors, but those in the entertainment industry who have been caught in the crossfire and are out of work because of the writers' and actors' strikes. Funds raised will go directly to the Entertainment Community Fund.

Ruben Paul, Tiffany Haddish, JB Smoove, Faizon Love, Chris Spencer, Gary Owen and Bill Bellamy will perform at the benefit, donating their time and talents to help others. This will be just one of many Laugh Factory fundraisers to support writers, actors and entertainment community members who are affected by the strikes.

Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada said, "As an Iranian immigrant, I appreciate all the writers' creativity, from children's books to help kids learn to read; novels that help us understand the lives of people around the world; to journalists and speech writers for Presidents and other world leaders; and of course, scripts for television, film, streaming and other forms of media. With what's going on around the world, from global warming to the pandemic to the war in Ukraine and unrest in Africa, we need writers not only to keep us informed, but to help educate us and entertain us," Masada added. "We need these very special, uniquely talented people. We need them now more than ever, but today there is a deafening silence, because the writers and performers who bring words and images to life have been idled, as have been the thousands of other industry professionals they collaborate with.

"We call upon the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the studios and streamers to understand that technology has changed everything in the industry. The transformation we are witnessing today is equal in scope to the massive changes that occurred after the launch of the internet." Masada said. "Let's write a great ending to this conflict and move forward to discover what the future has in store for all of us. This is no laughing matter."

Contact: Greg Waskul (818) 926-0079 or gregwaskul@aol.com

SOURCE Laugh Factory

