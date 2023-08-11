Laugh Factory Hollywood Hosting Benefit for Writers, Actors and Others Impacted by the Strikes
11 Aug, 2023, 10:15 ET
"Every person in the world benefits from the work of writers. Often working in the shadows, writers impact every facet of our existence. I have devoted my life to comedy for the last four decades, and I know how important writers are. I have seen first-hand how selflessly indispensable they are to help us laugh and see the foibles of society, and yet they rarely achieve the recognition they deserve." — Jamie Masada, Laugh Factory Owner
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laugh Factory Hollywood will host a "Stand Up for Strikers" benefit on Tuesday, August 15th at 8 pm. to support not only writers and actors, but those in the entertainment industry who have been caught in the crossfire and are out of work because of the writers' and actors' strikes. Funds raised will go directly to the Entertainment Community Fund.
