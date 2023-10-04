Laugh Factory Hollywood Presents "A Stand-Up Benefit for Maui" Thursday, October 5

News provided by

LAUGH FACTORY

04 Oct, 2023, 10:11 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laugh Factory Hollywood will present "A "Stand-Up Benefit for Maui" on Thursday, October 5th at 7:45 pm. All proceeds will benefit the Maui Strong Fund, supporting the resilient communities impacted by the Maui wildfires.

The benefit will star Dane Cook, Tiffany Haddish and Craig Robinson This is just one of many Laugh Factory fundraisers held this year to support the community.

"We all salute the courageous people of Maui, who are rebuilding their homes and businesses in Lahaina and beyond," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. "Laughter is healing. It is time for those on Maui to begin the healing process, to smile again and to laugh again. And Laugh Factory will continue to bring comedians together for future benefits to support the great people of Maui. Our message to them is that they will never be forgotten by the comedy community. We stand with Maui!"

Laugh Factory Hollywood • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com

Contact: Greg Waskul (818) 926-0079 or [email protected]

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY

Also from this source

Laugh Factory Hollywood Hosting Benefit for Writers, Actors and Others Impacted by the Strikes

Laugh Factory Launches Series of Benefits To Help Those Affected by Writers' Strike

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.