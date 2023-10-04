Laugh Factory Hollywood Presents "A Stand-Up Benefit for Maui" Thursday, October 5

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laugh Factory Hollywood will present "A "Stand-Up Benefit for Maui" on Thursday, October 5th at 7:45 pm. All proceeds will benefit the Maui Strong Fund, supporting the resilient communities impacted by the Maui wildfires.

The benefit will star Dane Cook, Tiffany Haddish and Craig Robinson This is just one of many Laugh Factory fundraisers held this year to support the community.