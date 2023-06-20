Laugh Factory Launches Series of Benefits To Help Those Affected by Writers' Strike

News provided by

Laugh Factory

20 Jun, 2023, 09:07 ET

"Sometimes laughter is not enough."

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Laugh Factory, we've always believed that we need to take care of each other.

"Whether it's our free Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners and shows for those who are homeless or simply underserved, our Comedy Camp for foster and group home youth, or the countless fundraisers the Laugh Factory has hosted over more than four decades of service to the community, we do everything we can to help those who are struggling through hard times," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada.

Continue Reading
Dane Cook will do a sold-out benefit show at the new Laugh Factory Covina on June 21.
Dane Cook will do a sold-out benefit show at the new Laugh Factory Covina on June 21.

"We are in one of those crises now because of the writers' strike. There are countless people who are out of work and impacted by the strike, including many who 'don't have a dog in the fight' who are industry professionals who are not writers, yet are affected by the strike and won't benefit from its­­­ outcome.

This comes as no surprise to comedians and their families, who have been impacted like everyone else in our industry. That's why the Laugh Factory is starting a series of benefits at its clubs, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Writer's Guild of America Strike Fund and the Entertainment Community Fund. The Benefit performances are starting on Wednesday, June 21 at the Laugh Factory's newest club in Covina, California, starring Dane Cook. Thanks to his generosity, the show was sold out in less than an hour. It will be the first performance at the new club.

Laugh Factory knows we can't do it all – but we will do what we can to help, And we will keep doing it until the strike ends–no matter how long it takes.

www.laughfactory.com

Contact: Greg Waskul (818) 926-0079 or [email protected]

SOURCE Laugh Factory

Also from this source

Iranian Women's Solidarity March: Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Laugh Factory Hollywood

Laugh Factory to Celebrate Nowruz, the 3,000-Year-Old Persian New Year Tradition, on Monday, March 20

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.