Laugh Factory Names David Fuhrer and John Weiser To Lead Major Expansion and Innovation

New Leadership and Vision - The Laugh Factory welcomes David Fuhrer as President. David's collaboration with the Laugh Factory marks a pivotal moment in the brand's expansion into new horizons of entertainment, licensing, new media and unique intellectual property. With a career in the global toy industry generating sales surpassing $1 billion, David brings a blend of creativity, business acumen, and brand-building expertise.

John Weiser joins as Head of Entertainment. John spent 33 years at Sony Pictures Entertainment as President of Distribution and First Run Television, where he represented feature films and television shows for stars such as Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen, Jeff Garlin, David Spade, Kevin James, and Garry Shandling.

Entertainment – The company is launching Laugh Factory Entertainment, which will develop TV shows, films, streaming content, social media initiatives, podcasts, web series, and live events featuring A-list talent. Laugh Factory will also make significant upgrades to its Hollywood club and plans to open new clubs globally.

Laugh Factory will also boost its social media presence by building upon its more than 5 million social media followers and developing unique content and a comprehensive lifestyle brand licensing program.

About Laugh Factory — Founded in 1979, Laugh Factory spreads joy and laughter through its clubs and its online presence as well as developing new comedic talents. Laugh Factory's Comedy Camp has created hope for at-risk youth for more than 40 years. Laugh Factory has also supported the community for more than four decades by providing free holiday feasts and special broadcasts, streaming and special events supporting social justice and other worthy causes.

The Laugh Factory • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com

Contact: Greg Waskul (818) 926-0079 or [email protected]

